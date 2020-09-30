Jai Mahabharat Party to contest all 243 seats of Bihar, said- We want to enrich the farmers

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Jai Mahabharat Party (National) will contest elections in all 243 assembly seats of Bihar. The party believes that this assembly election is very important for Bihar. This is an election that determines the future of Bihar. The announcement was made by the party’s founder and national president Lord Anant Vishnu on Wednesday in Patna. He told a press conference in Patna that “Our party’s priority is to connect the people of Bihar with employment.” He said, “Today unemployment is a major problem in Bihar, which blocks the path of development of the state. Apart from this, we want to enrich the farmers by developing agriculture. ” Also Read – Big Breaking: Made in NDA, JDU-BJP-LJP will fight elections together, Manjhi will also be together

Announcing to contest all 243 seats in the state, he said that our party will also establish permanent office and residence for the MLA in the Legislative Assembly also to connect with the local people, develop the area and solve the problems, so that the public The problem could be resolved at the local level only. He said, "We are also in favor of women empowerment. The crimes against women in Bihar in the past are extremely painful. "

Anant Vishnu said, "We will provide the best road, transport and infrastructure in all villages and towns in Bihar and it will also be our priority to provide the best free nationalized medical facilities to all the workers of the state." He has also placed education in priority list. Discussing the problem of floods in Bihar, he said, "We have a plan to connect rivers in Bihar for flood control and to provide agriculture, drinking water and electricity to all the people of the villages of the state." Bihar In-charge Pranam Devi, Bihar Convenor Jayamurth Kumar, Bihar State President Shailesh Kumar Singh, Advisor Dr. Vijay Kumar Singh were also present in the press conference.