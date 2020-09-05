Jail inmate accused of theft, death due to corona virus infection

Jharkhand Coronavirus News: A prisoner lodged in the Central Prison (Dumka Central Jail) on charges of stealing wood died from coronavirus infection. DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr. Ravindra Kumar said that the death of the captive has occurred due to infection. There is no provision for post-mortem of the infected, but being a prisoner, a three-member team of the Medical Board did the post-mortem. Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer of Dumka, Dr. Anant Kumar Jha told that the Superintendent of Central Jail has told that Santosh Mehariya was examined at the time of admission in the jail in which he was found to be negative, Also Read – ‘Yaariyaan’ fame Himansh Kohli Corona positive, first parents and sisters were victims of epidemic

He said that the prisoner did not show any signs of infection at the time of recruitment, due to which he was kept in the inmate ward of DMCH instead of being admitted to Kovid Hospital, but after investigation after death he was found infected. The deceased's brother Ajay Mehria told that Santosh was already suffering from Mudhameha and blood pressure disease.

After his health deteriorated on Wednesday, the jail administration admitted him to the prisoner ward of the Medical College for treatment. His condition worsened at around 2 am on Friday and he died at around 3 am. He also accused the jail administration of not giving proper food to the patient. On hearing the news of the displeasure of the family in the morning, the police of the city police station reached the spot and listened to the family. The statement of family members was also recorded in the presence of the magistrate Vinay Manish Lakra.

