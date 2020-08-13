Jail widow ‘minor’ in Bikeru massacre in Kanpur: Family

Kanpur: Gangster Vikas Dubey’s partner and wife of slain criminal Amar Dubey, Khushi’s family claim that she is a minor. Amar Dubey and Khushi were married on June 29, just four days before the Bikeru massacre. Explain that eight policemen were killed in this massacre. At the same time, Amar Dubey was arrested by the Special Task Force on 8 July and on the same day he was killed in Hamirpur. Also Read – UP: BJP MLA accuses police of beating himself up, supporters gather in front of police station

Khushi's father Shyam Lal Tiwari on Wednesday submitted an affidavit before the Special Anti-Dacoit Court at the Mati headquarters in Kanpur Dehat, requesting Khushi to appear as a minor.

His lawyer Shivakant Dixit told media persons that "Khushi was 16 years and 11 months old on the day of Bikeru scandal. Khushi's High School Certificate has also been attached to Affidavid, which shows that she was born on 21 August 2003."

Khushi’s father alleged that the police deliberately implicated his minor daughter in the Bikaru case. He said, “She is not an adult nor mature enough to plan together with the gangster and her associates.” We suspect that the police has framed her, and even if my daughter has committed a crime, the police should treat her as a minor and let the court decide about it. ”

Khushi has been in jail for more than a month. A case has been registered against him under strict sections of IPC, including murder and criminal conspiracy.

Government lawyer Rajiv Porwal said, “The judge has sent a file of happiness to the Juvenile Justice Board to ascertain the age of happiness.”

At the same time, shortly after Khushi’s arrest, Congress leader Jitin Prasad tweeted, “Khushi probably had no other option but to marry Amar and now she has to face police harassment as a widow.” Used to be.”