‘Jailbreak Pact’ Sold by Meikincine in France, Australia

Following Chile’s most profitable theatrical launch of 2020 and high-profile streaming premieres in Latin America and the U.S. as an Amazon Prime Video Unique, Argentina’s Meikincine, gross sales brokers on this 12 months’s Argentine Oscar submission “The Sleepwalkers,” has offered Chilean political thriller “Jailbreak Pact” to Swift Productions in France and SBS in Australia.

Current offers struck following Meikincine’s summer season gross sales push, together with June’s digital Marché du Movie, which achieved gross sales to Motion Photos in South Korea and Av-Jet Worldwide Media in Taiwan.

In September, the corporate shared with Selection that negotiations are in the ultimate levels for offers in the U.Ok. and Eire and presents are being thought of from theatrical distributors in China, Canada and India, amongst others.

“Jailbreak Pact” was launched theatrically in Chile in January by Fox, and shortly pulled the best field workplace for a home movie in greater than two years earlier than its worldwide premier on the Shanghai Worldwide Movie Pageant in July. The movie additionally acquired considered one of South American cinema’s strongest advertising campaigns of the 12 months, backed by Amazon and producers Calibre 71, Storyboard Media, Enlazo Capital Movies and Tora Investments.

The fiction characteristic debut of David Albala, produced by Calibre 71, Storyboard Media, Enlazo Capital Movies and Tora Investments, “Jailbreak Pact” is predicated on a real-life jail break on Jan. 29, 1990, on the tail-end of Augusto Pinochet’s brutal dictatorship. 49 prisoners, some members of the anti-Pinochet armed resistance group Frente Patriótico Manuel Rodríguez, managed a daring and completely deliberate escape from a political jail in the capital metropolis of Santiago de Chile by digging a sequence of tunnels over 18 months utilizing rudimentary instruments accessible to the prisoners.

A symbolic victory over Pinochet, the movie resonated this 12 months after Chile’s navy and police have been denounced in and out of doors Chile for his or her brutality, which echoed violence below Pinochet, in making an attempt to repress public demonstrations throughout the nation. On Oct. 25 of this 12 months, the Chilean individuals voted for, with an amazing majority, a referendum to draft a brand new structure.

“Jailbreak Pact” stars Benjamín Vicuña (“Vis a Vis”), Amparo Noguera, (“Dying Will Come and Shall Have Your Eyes”), Roberto Farías, finest actor winner on the Fenix Movie Awards and Mar del Plata Pageant for his position in Pablo Larraín’s “The Membership,” and Francisca Gavilán, star of Andrés Wooden’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner “Violeta Went to Heaven.”

“We’re thrilled that the movie is being seen by so many individuals in the U.S. and Latin America on such a serious platform like Amazon, in addition to the curiosity and profitable gross sales which might be being generated in worldwide markets as essential as these,” stated Storyboard Media co-founder and government producer Carlos Núñez.

“After lengthy negotiations, we’re very excited to have new offers for ‘Jailbreak Pact’ in France and Australia,” Lucia Meik, the Meik in Meikincine, informed Selection of the announcement. “We proceed searching for new companions in the remaining accessible territories because the movie has great worldwide potential.”