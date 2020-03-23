Jailed Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Tested Positive For Coronavirus

At 68 years previous and with a failed current again surgical procedure underneath his belt, he wasn’t in notably good well being previous to his alleged COVID-19 analysis. Proper now, Weinstein has reportedly been moved to isolation to maintain him from infecting different inmates. As of proper now, it’s unclear whether or not he’s displaying any signs and even why precisely he was examined. If he’s coronavirus constructive, we’ll seemingly hear some form of assertion from his publicist within the coming days, however till then, there’s not going to be a variety of verified data on the market. The Division of Corrections received’t touch upon the file, and the movement of knowledge out and in of jail is all the time sketchy.