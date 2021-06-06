Jailed Ram Rahim were given corona, admitted to health facility after abdomen pain

Jailed Dera leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim exams certain for Covid19 Arguable Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh used to be discovered corona certain on Sunday. The Sacha Sauda leader is serving a 20-year prison time period for raping two of his disciples in Haryana. He used to be taken to Medanta Health facility in Gurugram. Additionally Learn – After two months in Delhi, the bottom 381 new circumstances of corona have been reported, 34 other folks died

Previous, Ram Rahim used to be examined on the Put up Graduate Institute of Clinical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak after he complained of belly ache. Ram Rahim (53) is recently lodged within the high-security Sunaria Prison in Rohtak, 250 km from Chandigarh.

Remaining month, he used to be admitted to PGMIS Health facility after he complained of low blood force. However he refused to get the Kovid-19 take a look at performed within the health facility. In August 2017, the self-styled godman used to be sentenced to twenty years in jail for raping two ladies.

In January 2019, a unique CBI court docket in Panchkula additionally sentenced him and 3 others to existence imprisonment for the homicide of a journalist 16 years in the past and has been serving the sentence since then.

