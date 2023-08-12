Jailer, Which Stars Rajinikanth, Does Well Overseas On Its First Day, Making 87 Crores Worldwide:

Nelson wrote and directed the Tamil black comedy action movie Jailer. Sun Pictures made the movie. Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, as well as Tamannaah Bhatia all play important roles.

Jailer has been a big hit around the world, making more than $4.70 million. With Rs. 48 crore within India, the movie starring Rajinikanth has made Rs. 87 crore around the world.

The Tamil movie Jailer has become a big hit around the world. As of Thursday, it had made over USD 4.70 million.

It includes USD 1.10 million from North American previews on Wednesday and USD 3.60 million from Thursday. Through Rs. 48 crores from the opening day in the nation of India and Rs. 48 crores from the rest of the world, the film starring Rajinikanth has made about Rs.

The Numbers Show That North America Had The Best Performance:

The movie did well everywhere, from Southeast Asia to the Middle East to North America. North America was where it did best. There, it made USD 1.85 million.

The hold from Wednesday to Thursday was great, with only a 30% drop. The number of people who buy tickets will go up over the weekend, and the total for the four-day weekend, including previews, is estimated to be more than $4.50 million.

Movie Earned $1.15 Million Within Middle East:

The Middle East opened with USD 1.15 million, which was more than PS1 and Vikram, which both started alongside approximately $1 million.

Both of those places opened on Friday, but here it’s Thursday, which is a work day in the UAE. This weekend could end up making more than USD 3.50 million.

Southeast Asian Tamil hotspots in Malaysia and Singapore also got off to a good start, with about RM 2.30 million as well as SGD 340K, respectively. With GBP 225K as well as AUD 270K, respectively, the UK and Australia had both of the third and fifth finest starts for Kollywood ever.

Storyline Of The Movie Jailer:

Nelson wrote and directed the Tamil black comedy action movie “Jailer 2023,” which stars Rajinikanth. It has a big cast, with Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan, and others. Rajinikanth’s 169th movie got its name in June 2022, and it came out in 2023.

The story is about former police officer Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), whose son Arjun examines a dangerous gangster, goes missing, as well as is thought to be dead.

Pandian goes on a journey to find the truth and save his family. The Jailer Box Office Collection offers an exciting time at the movies because it is full of drama from beginning to end.

On the day the movie came out, Rajinikanth’s wife Latha and daughter Aishwaryaa came to see it.

There were a lot of shots of the mother and daughter on the Internet. Aishwaryaa was seen going to the theater to back her famous dad and enjoy the film with his fans. She wore a custom-made Jailer T-shirt.

Inside the movie theater, the family additionally sliced a big Jailer Title cake. Before Jailer came out, Rajinikanth went to the Himalayas to find peace.

When he was seen at the Chennai airport, the celebrity told the media that he utilized to go to the Himalayas often. The star also said that in recent years, he was unable to do so because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

With A Movie That Plays Over A 4-day Weekend, It’s Easy To Make Over $13 Million:

Overall, the four-day long weekend abroad should bring in more than USD 13 million. On the upper end of the spectrum, it could make more than $14 million, which would be the most money Kollywood has ever made in four days and more than PS1, which made $13.2 million within the initial 4 days.

PS1 made a total of $20 million over its lifetime, which seems like a number that Jailer could reach.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Jailer 2.5 out of 5 stars as well as said, “The guest actors do their part and move on. It is up to Rajinikanth to carry the weight of the story, which is all over the place.”