Jaime Ordiales was presented as the new director of the National Teams of Mexico

Jaime Ordiales was presented as the new director of the Mexican National Teams (Photo: FMF)

Jaime Ordialesformer director of Blue Crosswas officially presented as the new director of National Teams by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), so it will take over from Gerardo Torrado after the recent failures of the Tricolor in different categories.

The announcement was led by the president of the FMFA de Luisathrough a press conference held this Thursday, July 21 at around 5:00 p.m., where it was also made clear that he will begin his management as of August 1, after concluding various pending issues in Cruz Blue.

According to the head of the Federation, Ordiales was chosen to assume the position as Director of National Teams due to his “viewing and analysis capacity, at a time when the list of players for the World Cup is going to be defined”, He also added that “They are the variables in the algorithm” that were sought with the aim of “maximizing the latest months ahead of Qatar 2022”.

“All his great experience and leadership, 20 years as a manager in different teams, will be valuable for our men’s National Teams”

Jaime Ordiales was presented by Yon de Luisa as the new director of the FMF National Teams (Photo: Twitter/@FMF)

Ordiales himself was the one who confirmed that he should join as one of the heads in the Mexican team until August due to his pending with the Machine; however, he made it clear that it is an honor to be part of the board that he leads One from Luisaespecially in the face of a world Cup.

“I want to thank you for trusting me to join this project. For me it is an honor and privilege to reach the National Team. It is a great personal challenge and I will try to do my best. I come to join a project that has been going on for a long time, ”he said.

“I come to give continuity to a work that has been going on for many years. I will try to participate and add in the best way possible”

Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, was in charge of communicating the dismissal of Gerardo Torrado and Jaime Ordiales as the new director of the FMF National Teams (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

Among the issues that he will have to resolve beforehand as a cement manager, the reinforcement section would be the main pending issue that keeps him committed to the sports management of Blue Crossbecause he is still in the final part of the team’s assembly and with signings already underway.

Once the fringes of the negotiations are concluded, both in arrivals and departures, Ordiales will have free rein to take the chair of director of national teams and fully commit to the remainder of the process for Qatar, but also to outline his management towards the Mexico, United States and Canada World Cup in 2026.

This was confirmed by One from Luisawho placed Jaime as the person in charge of managing the national teams also in the next World Cup cycle, so if he meets the expectations as expected, he will be able to be part of the Mexican squad in the local World Cup.

Jaime Ordiales must conclude the last signings of Cruz Azul to join the FMF as director of National Teams (Photo: [email protected])

In the case of the investigation carried out within the FMF on Maribel Domínguez and her coaching staff, One from Luisa He emphasized that the subject will not be discussed until the investigations are completed. Then the corresponding decisions will be made and the situation with the Mexican Women’s Under-20 National Team will be communicated to the press.

On another topic, Ordiales ruled out that Santi Giménez’s departure to European football is closed and even hinted that the Feyenoordteam of the Eredivisie in the Netherlands, he might not be the only one interested in the Cruz Azul striker.

KEEP READING:

They reported the separation of Maribel Domínguez from the U-20 Women’s Tri due to “serious indiscipline”

Who is Maribel Domínguez, the former Barcelona star who dressed up as a boy to play soccer

Who is Ana Galindo, the technical director who took over the Tri Femenil Sub-20