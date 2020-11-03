Jaipur Nagar Nigam Chunav 2020 live updates: Congress may have mayor in Jaipur Heritage, BJP may come in Greater Jaipur

Rajasthan Nagar Nigam Chunav 2020: The results of elections for various municipal corporations of Rajasthan have started coming. The situation of both corporations of the capital Jaipur has not been cleared yet. The lotus of the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation BJP has started to wither. There Congress has got 19 seats whereas BJP has won only 9 seats. By the way, BJP is leading in Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation. There are 686 candidates in the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation and 430 in Greater Jaipur. The counting of votes for these elections is going on from 9 am today. See here which candidate won from which ward… Also Read – Best Diwali 2020 offers on cars: Diwali blast, bumper discount on these 5 cars under ₹ 5 lakh
Jaipur – List of candidates won so far in Heritage Municipal Corporation (Jaipur Heritage election 2020 result)
Ward 1 Congress Hanuman Gurjar
Ward 2 Congress’s Anjali Brahmabhatta
Ward 3 BJP’s Puranmal Saini
Ward 11 Congress’s Bhupendra Meena
Ward 12 Independent
Ward 13 BJP’s Suresh
Ward 21 BJP’s Anita Jain
Ward 22 BJP’s Vimal Agarwal
Ward 23 Independent Review
Ward 31 Congress Asaduddin
Ward 32 Congress’ Vijendra Tiwari
Ward 33 Congress Umesh Sharma
Ward 41 Congress’s Arif Khan
Ward 42 Congress’s Dashrath Singh
Munesh Gurjar of Congress from Ward 43
Ward 44’s Sunita Shekhawat of Congress
Ward’s 51: BJP’s Rahul Sharma
Ward 52’s BJP’s Poonam Sharma
Ward 53 Congress’s Kamlesh Kanwar
Ward 61 Congress’s Aisha Siddiqui
Ward 62 Independent Rohit Kumar
Ward 63 Congress’s Sushila Devi
Ward 64 Congress’s Nasreen Bano
Ward 65 Independent Mohammad Zakaria
Ward 66 Mahesh Chand of BJP
Ward 71 Congress Arvind Methi
Ward 72 BJP’s Lalita Jaiswal
Ward 73 BJP’s Amar Singh Gurjar
Ward 74 Independent Kusum Yadav
Ward 81 Congress’s Asma Khan
Savitri of Congress from Ward 82
Ward 83 Congress Feroz Khan
Ward 84 Congress’s Naresh Kumar
Ward 91 BJP’s Shyam Sunder Saini
Ward 92: Ritu Motiani of BJP
Ward 93 Congress’s Neeraj Aggarwal
Ward 94 BJP’s Ghanshyam Chandlani
BJP's Vimal Agarwal wins from Ward 22 of Jaipur Heritage
Greater Jaipur election 2020 result
Congress’ Hema Singhania wins from Ward 74 in Jaipur Greater
Chand Saini of Congress wins from Jaipur Greater Ward 143
Harishankar Bohra wins from BJP from Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Ward 3
Umesh wins from Congress from Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Matganavard 33
BJP’s Piyush Kiradu wins from Ward 63 of Jaipur Greater
Independent Kishan Lal wins from Jaipur Greater Ward 112
Congress’ Jyoti Saini wins from Ward 92 in Jaipur Greater
BJP’s Arun Kumar Verma won from Ward 73 in Jaipur Greater
Congress’s Mehraj Ansari won from ward number 15 of Municipal Corporation in Jodhpur
Congress’ Shankar’s victory from Ward 83 of Jaipur Greater
