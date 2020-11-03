Jaipur Nagar Nigam Chunav 2020 live updates: Congress may have mayor in Jaipur Heritage, BJP may come in Greater Jaipur

Rajasthan Nagar Nigam Chunav 2020: The results of elections for various municipal corporations of Rajasthan have started coming. The situation of both corporations of the capital Jaipur has not been cleared yet. The lotus of the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation BJP has started to wither. There Congress has got 19 seats whereas BJP has won only 9 seats. By the way, BJP is leading in Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation. There are 686 candidates in the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation and 430 in Greater Jaipur. The counting of votes for these elections is going on from 9 am today. See here which candidate won from which ward… Also Read – Best Diwali 2020 offers on cars: Diwali blast, bumper discount on these 5 cars under ₹ 5 lakh

Jaipur – List of candidates won so far in Heritage Municipal Corporation (Jaipur Heritage election 2020 result)

Ward 1 Congress Hanuman Gurjar

Ward 2 Congress’s Anjali Brahmabhatta

Ward 3 BJP’s Puranmal Saini

Ward 11 Congress’s Bhupendra Meena

Ward 12 Independent

Ward 13 BJP’s Suresh

Ward 21 BJP’s Anita Jain

Ward 22 BJP’s Vimal Agarwal

Ward 23 Independent Review

Ward 31 Congress Asaduddin

Ward 32 Congress’ Vijendra Tiwari

Ward 33 Congress Umesh Sharma

Ward 41 Congress’s Arif Khan

Ward 42 Congress’s Dashrath Singh

Munesh Gurjar of Congress from Ward 43

Ward 44’s Sunita Shekhawat of Congress

Ward’s 51: BJP’s Rahul Sharma

Ward 52’s BJP’s Poonam Sharma

Ward 53 Congress’s Kamlesh Kanwar

Ward 61 Congress’s Aisha Siddiqui

Ward 62 Independent Rohit Kumar

Ward 63 Congress’s Sushila Devi

Ward 64 Congress’s Nasreen Bano

Ward 65 Independent Mohammad Zakaria

Ward 66 Mahesh Chand of BJP

Ward 71 Congress Arvind Methi

Ward 72 BJP’s Lalita Jaiswal

Ward 73 BJP’s Amar Singh Gurjar

Ward 74 Independent Kusum Yadav

Ward 81 Congress’s Asma Khan

Savitri of Congress from Ward 82

Ward 83 Congress Feroz Khan

Ward 84 Congress’s Naresh Kumar

Ward 91 BJP’s Shyam Sunder Saini

Ward 92: Ritu Motiani of BJP

Ward 93 Congress’s Neeraj Aggarwal

Ward 94 BJP’s Ghanshyam Chandlani

Greater Jaipur election 2020 result

Congress’ Hema Singhania wins from Ward 74 in Jaipur Greater

BJP’s Mamta Devi Jiti from Jaipur Greater Ward 132

Chand Saini of Congress wins from Jaipur Greater Ward 143

Harishankar Bohra wins from BJP from Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Ward 3

Umesh wins from Congress from Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Matganavard 33

BJP’s Chota Devi wins from Jaipur Greater Ward 122

Congress’s Omprakash won from Jaipur Gator Ward 113

BJP’s Piyush Kiradu wins from Ward 63 of Jaipur Greater

Independent Kishan Lal wins from Jaipur Greater Ward 112

Congress’ Jyoti Saini wins from Ward 92 in Jaipur Greater

BJP’s Arun Kumar Verma won from Ward 73 in Jaipur Greater

Congress’s Mehraj Ansari won from ward number 15 of Municipal Corporation in Jodhpur

Virendra Singh of bjp victorious from Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater Ward 42

Congress’ Shankar’s victory from Ward 83 of Jaipur Greater

