Jaipur: The young man shot the student who came to perform the final year, near the college, he breathed in the hospital

Jaipur: The sensation spread in the Rajapark area of ​​Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, on Saturday morning when a young woman preparing for a competitive exam was attacked and then shot by a young girl who was coming to the college for the final year examination. . After the attack, the seriously injured student has died in the hospital.

According to Jaipur Police, the incident took place near a college in Rajapark area, where Jhunjhunu's student Garima had come for the final year BSc examination. Then a young man from Dholpur attacked him with knives and then fired three bullets at him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Jain said, "The woman had an exam from seven to ten in the morning. The accused first attacked him with a knife and then shot him. " They told that the girl was rushed to the SMS hospital where she died.

According to the police, accused Vishnu Chaudhary is from Dholpur and is preparing for competitive examination in Jaipur. He was caught soon after the incident. Police is investigating the case.