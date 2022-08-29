Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva held the first face to face in the electoral debate

Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro meet face to face in the presidential debate

The most popular candidates in the presidential elections in Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaroparticipated this Sunday in the first debate of the campaign for the October elections, after days of uncertainty about his presence at the event. As expected, the first face-to-face between the two arch-rivals, central figures in the recent history of Brazil, it started with a lot of tension.

When the drivers gave the candidates room to ask questions, the head of state began by talking about the Petrobras corruption case. Specifically, he asked the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) if he intended to return to power to continue the corruption in the state oil company. “I knew this question would come,” Lula replied.

Along these lines, he assured that Lula’s government was developed “based on theft” and accused him of having headed “the most corrupt government in the history of Brazil.” “Everybody was stealing, diverting, and the president didn’t know,” he commented wryly.

Arriving at the television studios Band, Bolsonaro had already anticipated that he would show “what was the corruption” in the government of the former president.

Lula defended himself against the criticism, assuring that they are all “lies” from the president, whom he had accused moments before of having abandoned the country’s education during the pandemic. He said, moreover, that his government generated more jobs, inclusion, investment in education and benefits for Petrobras.

“The country I left is a country that the people miss,” said the former Brazilian president, who accused Bolsonaro of having “destroyed the country”.

The current president responded by stating that his administration “serves the most needy” and that it is “a government that thinks of the poorest.” “It is a government that is doing well. The economy is booming,” he asserted.

“Everything in Brazil is out of place. Listening to President Bolsonaro say that the economy is booming is something that shocks me,” replied the Labor candidate Ciro Gomes, who also targeted Lula da Silva about the acts of corruption: “The reason for my distancing is that Lula really left corrupt”. The former president again defended himself against the accusations, said that the Labor candidate was lying, and recalled that he was acquitted in the UN and in the Supreme Court.

Another focus of confrontation between Lula and Bolsonaro was the issue of social aid. In a question about how to maintain the 600-real emergency aid, the candidates accused each other of lying. Both promised to maintain that value next year and said that it was possible to afford this cost. “There is a lie in the air. The PT caucus voted in favor; the candidate loves to quote absurd figures that not even he believes,” said the PT leader.

Bolsonaro, however, said that the PT bench voted against this assistance: “It is in his DNA, to lie and invent numbers. Why didn’t the PT increase the Family Grant? He paid a pittance because he only wanted votes.”

Senator Simone Tebet, of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB), accused President Bolsonaro of being a “misogynist.” “Why so much anger with women?” she asked him. The official candidate, however, maintained that his is “the government that voted more laws in defense of women.”

“We cannot have a president who lies, who creates fake news, who divides families. Mine will be a government of love,” added Tebet.

Bolsonaro replied that his government does not divide, that it is in favor of the family, and along these lines he reiterated his rejection of abortion.

Bolsonaro and Lula asked not to be placed together during the debate (REUTERS / Carla Carniel)

The six main candidates for the Presidency participated in the event. After doubts about his presence, the head of state finally attended.

The Bolsonaro and Lula campaign teams have asked that the candidates not be placed together. the labor candidate Cyrus Gomes, third in the polls, complained on social networks about the change in the position of the candidates on the set. When questioned by journalists, before the debate, about the reason for the change, Bolsonaro said that he had no problem appearing at his side, but that he “would not shake hands with a thief.”he said, alluding to the corruption scandals that dotted Lula’s mandates.

The change of venue, according to Gomes, occurred at the request of Lula and Bolsonaro, which would have gone against the agreement previously made by the candidates, who decided the positions by lottery.

The debate, organized in São Paulo by a group of Brazilian media, including the Bandeirantes Network and the newspaper Folha de S. Paulois the first of the campaign calendar with a view to the elections on October 2. It is possibly the only one, which is why it is seen as one of the most decisive moments of the process..

The leftist Lula, who governed Brazil between 2003 and 2010, leads the electoral race for October 2, with 47% of the intention to vote against 32% for Bolsonaro, according to a survey by the Datafolha Institute published on August 18. Other polls also place Lula in the lead, although with a smaller advantage.

In addition to inviting Lula and Bolsonaro, the organizers of the debate summoned four other candidates, including the former Minister of Finance Cyrus Gomes (PDT, center left); and the senator Simone Tebet (MDB, center), third and fourth in the polls, as well as Luiz Felipe d’Avila (Novo) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brazil).

In 2018, when he won the elections, Bolsonaro participated only in the first two presidential debates. With a month to go before the first round, he was stabbed during a campaign rally and after undergoing surgery, he did not debate again, and his presence on social networks became key.

Neither Lula nor former Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB, center) participated in debates before the first round when they sought re-election in 2006 and 1998, respectively. A) Yes, Lula’s last participation in a debate was in 2006in front of who today is his vice-presidential candidate, Gerardo Alckmin.

The last debate in which Lula da Silva participated, 16 years ago (Reuters)

Advertising on radio and TV

Despite what happened in 2018, television and radio continue to be key to reaching the poor population, and especially in rural areas, where internet penetration is still far from the country’s average.

On the eve of the debate, Bolsonaro and Lula premiered their campaign ads on radio and television this Saturday, focused mainly on the economy.

Lula criticized inflation and the advance of hunger, which affects more than 33 million Brazilians. In the voice of singer Gilberto Gil, the announcement stated that “democracy does not combine with hate and violence, nor with authoritarianism or ‘fake news’.”

Lula, with the support of ten parties, has one minute more television than Bolsonaro (3.39 minutes) and used his screen time to denounce that “millions of Brazilian brothers and sisters have nothing to eat.” Without citing Bolsonaro, Lula wondered “How could such a rich country go so far back?” and “how can a ruler not care about the suffering of so many people?”

Bolsonaro, for his part, attributed the inflation to the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the drought, while promising to maintain the Aid Brazil assistance program in 2023, which transfers about 110 dollars a month to 20 million families.

Trying to reach that electorate, in his first radio program, this Saturday, Bolsonaro’s campaign used a speaker with a strong accent from the northeast of Brazil, the poorest region of the country and where Lula has a greater advantage in the polls.

(Reuters)

In addition to appealing to patriotism with the flag and the national anthem, he tried to present himself as a sensitive person. “Bolsonaro is direct, he says what he thinks and what he feels. And how he feels, ”the ad continued, showing the president in tears during a recent campaign event.

Bolsonaro caused controversy on Friday, denying that there is a “hunger for truth” in Brazil, claiming that he does not see people asking for bread at the doors of bakeries.

Both candidates were interviewed this week on the most watched news in Brazil, considered an important moment in the campaign that began on August 16.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

