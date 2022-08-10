Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva were banned from the Brazilian team shirt

Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva

Nike, manufacturer of the uniforms of the Brazilian soccer team, vetoed the possibility of stamping on the new Canarinha shirt the names of the presidential candidatesincluding those of Lula y Bolsonarotop favorites for the October elections.

The Brazilians will not be able to personalize the jersey with which Neymar and company will play in the Qatar World Cup with political references towards the candidates who will fight for the Presidency in the electionsthe most polarized in recent decades.

In this sense, It is forbidden to put Lula’s name on the back of the shirtas former president and favorite candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is popularly known, Bolsonarosurname of the current ruler, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro.

Ciro Gomes is also bannedcandidate for the Democratic Labor Party (PDT, for its acronym in Portuguese) and third in voting intentions.

Likewise, Words like “myth” are prohibited, which is how his followers greet the head of state, or PT, an acronym for the Workers’ Party led by Lula.

Nike recalled in a note that “does not allow customization” their products “with words that may contain any religious, political, racist stamp or even insults”.

“This system is periodically updated with a view to covering as many words as possible that fit this rule,” the company added.

Brazilian players pose before the match against Peru for the South American qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup (EFE/Antonio Lacerda/File)

The Brazilian flag is being the subject of dispute between Lula and Bolsonaro in these months prior to the elections.

The former progressive president accuses the far-right leader of having appropriated the national colors and in his last political acts, in some of which he placed a huge Brazilian flag in the background, he asked his supporters to recover them.

For its part, the co-religionists of Bolsonaro, a retired Army captain, usually attend demonstrations in support of the Government with shirts of the Brazilian team and flags of the country.

According to all the polls published to date, Lula can win the elections on October 2, obtaining between 40% and 45% of the support, against Bolsonaro, who can achieve around 30%.

However, a survey released this Monday and carried out by the FSB firm for the investment bank BTG Pactual showed that Lula’s advantage over Bolsonaro fell from 13 to 7 percentage points, with less than 2 months to go before the elections.

