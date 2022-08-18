Jair Bolsonaro struggled and tried to take the cell phone from a youtuber who was demonstrating against him

Bolsonaro’s controversial incident with a protester

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, starred in a controversial episode this Thursday when pounced on a young youtuber who was demonstrating against his government at the exit of the Alvorada Palace, official residence of the Presidency in Brasilia.

According to the Brazilian news portal G1the protester is called Wilker Leão and he usually goes to that place to make videos provoking the president’s supporters. This Thursday morning, Bolsonaro stopped there to take photos and talk with his followers and Leão began to make critical comments until someone pushed him and he fell to the ground. Annoyed by this aggression, he began to shout and insult the president with terms like “lazy”, “scoundrel” and “coward”.

Hearing that the insults did not stop, Bolsonaro got out of the official vehicle and went to the young man, saying that he wanted to talk to him. He then tried to take away the cell phone that he was using to film the protest but He ended up struggling with the boy, grabbing his shirt and then an arm to try to hold him back. Leão managed to move away and the president’s security guards surrounded him until the tension died down.

Bolsonaro grabbed the protester to try to take away the phone with which he was filming his protest

Wilker Leão tiene 125,000 followers on TikTok and 13,000 subscribers on a YouTube channel whose objective, according to him, is to “promote debate on everything related to the political and military universe” in Brazil. Leão also says that it is army corporal since 2014 and assistant to the Legal Department of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Army since 2015.

The local press reported that After that violent episode, Bolsonaro agreed to speak with the young man for a few minutes. on various issues of his government and then left for an air base to travel to a campaign event in São José dos Campos, a municipality in the state of São Paulo.

“Power only emanates from the people”

On the other hand, Bolsonaro said this Thursday that “power only emanates from the people, when they correctly choose” their representatives. “We know what is at stake, I am sure that in the future we will look back and be proud before these children of what we did in 2022 ″, he stated at the political act in São José dos Campos, in his first day of campaigning for re-election.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at an event during his re-election campaign (REUTERS/Carla Carniel)

The president, who is used to putting Venezuela y Cuba As examples of countries where power does not emanate from the people as they are considered dictatorships, he asked his followers to vote on October 2 “with reason and not with emotion”.

“Make comparisons, see what is happening in other South American countries. These people, they are all united, they are members of the Sao Paulo Forum”, of Latin American progressive formations, and “They do not fight for the good of the people, but for a life project of power”said the retired Army captain.

Likewise, He once again raised the presidential elections as “a fight of good against evil”, which he identified with “the color red”.

Surveys indicate that, in the presidential race, Lula -who governed Brazil between 2003 and 2010- he would win the October elections with more than 40% of the support, compared to the 30% that Bolsonaro would obtain.

(With information from EFE)

