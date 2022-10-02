Jair Bolsonaro, the greatest referent of the Latin American extreme right, seeks to keep alive the expectation of a re-election

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters as he is protected by a security guard at a campaign rally in Belem, Brazil, on September 22, 2022.

the president of Brazilthe extreme right Jair Bolsonaroreaches the first round of October 2 with the challenge of keeping alive the expectation of a re-election.

This ex-captain of the nostalgic army of the military dictatorship (1964-1985), 67 years old, will try on Sunday to guarantee a second round, on October 30, with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, favorite in the polls.

According to the latest polls, the president faces an adverse scenario, even with the possibility of being defeated by Lula in the first round.

Bolsonaro went from warning, at the beginning of the campaign, that a possible fraud could be brewing – claiming flaws in the electronic voting system without proof -, to focus on attacking the polls.

“The lying Datafolha is not here, here is our +Datapueblo+,” Bolsonaro said on September 7, in an act before a crowd in Brasilia.

The president has presented the elections as a battle between “good and evil”.

In his nearly four years in power, Bolsonaro has not altered his taste for outbursts, challenges to institutions and the polarization of Brazilian society.

Admirer of former US President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro continues to have the support of a large part of those who supported him in 2018: the influential arms and agribusiness lobbies and the vast evangelical electorate.

At the same time, it has tried to attract the most vulnerable population with new social assistance.

His mandate has been marked by crises, starting with the covid-19 pandemicwhich he defined as a “little flu”, while criticizing vaccines, capable of turning one into a “crocodile”.

After opposing the prevention measures and the vaccination campaign, Bolsonaro claimed not to be “guilty of anything”, despite the fact that a parliamentary investigation commission defended his indictment for “crimes against humanity”. To date, 685,000 people have died in Brazil from covid.

With the same defiant attitude faced the nearly 140 impeachment requests presented in Parliament and the opening of several investigations against him in the Federal Supreme Court, in particular for disinformation.

For this reason, he frontally attacked justice, to the point of threatening to stop complying with the decisions of the highest court.

Platforms such as YouTube and Facebook also took action against the far-right, removing some of his videos with false statements.

Disdaining traditional media, Bolsonaro communicates directly with his millions of subscribers on social networks.

Since last week, he has decided to speak every day until Election Sunday via live webcasts.

The Brazilian president traveled to the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

“Outsider”

At the international level, he harshly criticized several foreign leaders, while was “neutral” about the invasion of Ukraine ordered by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, whom he met in Moscow weeks before the war.

One of the most violent controversies was with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, in 2019, when the Amazon was burning, where deforestation broke records under his mandate.

Bolsonaro came to power with an anti-corruption speech, presenting himself as an “outsider”, even though he had been a federal deputy for three decades.

This man with blue eyes and simple syntax, often dressed in a shirt untucked, seduced 55% of Brazilians, despite his racist, misogynistic and homophobic statements.

He had also promised to end the violence, the “rotten” left and the economic crisis, which the pandemic nonetheless contributed to aggravate.

His government, subject to multiple remodeling, fell into the hands of several military officers, such as the vice president, Hamilton Mourao.

Neymar supports Bolsonaro for the Brazilian elections.

“God above all”

Jair Messias Bolsonaro was born in 1955 in Glicério, a small town in the interior of São Paulo, in a family of Italian origin. He learned to fish and with his father, Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro, a ‘garimpeiro’ in the Pará jungle during the 1980s, also to look for gold.

He went to the military academy in Rio de Janeiro and entered military life, punctuated by episodes of insubordination.

In 27 years as a deputy in Brasilia, he was the author of only two bills that were approved.

This defender of the family who defines himself as a Catholic has had five children from three marriages.

His current wife, Michelle, is a fervent evangelical who gained prominence in the campaign, in which Bolsonaro has once again used his motto “Brazil above all. God above all”.

Bolsonaro is very close to his three eldest sons, all elected officials, currently under investigation on suspicion of corruption or spreading false information. After suffering a knife attack in the middle of the electoral campaign in 2018, Bolsonaro suffers from intestinal problems, possibly chronic, which have taken him to the hospital on several occasions.

