Entertainment

Jaishankar bluntly tells China, ‘No unilateral attempt to change status quo on LAC accepted’

October 31, 2020
2 Min Read

S Jaishankar on India China Relationship: Amid the China-India border deadlock, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that any unilateral attempt to change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is ‘unacceptable’ and to restore normalcy in relations Therefore, the agreements between the two countries should be respected wholeheartedly. Also Read – Canada will accept 401,000 new migrants, Indians will be biggest beneficiaries

Jaishankar said that the peaceful atmosphere in the border areas provided the basis for the expansion of coordination between India and China in other areas but relations have become tense as the epidemic unfolded. He was giving the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture which was broadcast from AIR. Also Read – India targets ship BrahMos supersonic cruise missile fired from Su-30MKI fighter

The Foreign Minister said that relations cannot remain unaffected by the change in perceptions which underline it. He said that relations remained stable for three decades as both countries resolved new situations and inherited challenges. Also Read – How is India handling the border dispute with China? Foreign Secretary gave this information

There has been a deadlock between India and China on the border in East Ladakh for more than five months, which has strained relations. Several rounds of talks have been held between the two sides at the diplomatic and military level, but the deadlock has not ended.

(input language)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.