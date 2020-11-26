Jaishankar on UAE visit, spoke to Indians – Government accountable on Corona related issues

S Jaishankar Visit UAE 2020: External Affairs Minister S.K. Jaishankar interacted digitally with members of the Indian community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday and assured them of the government’s accountability on matters relating to the normalization of the post-Kovid-19 epidemic. Also Read – Kovid-19 may be banned in Himachal, Chief Minister warns

Jaishankar is currently on a visit to the UAE. He arrived here on Wednesday night at the second stop of his six-day visit to Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Seychelles. Jaishankar’s trip to three countries started on Tuesday. Kovid-19 has caused havoc all over the world, at such a time, this journey of Jaishankar is being considered important. Also Read – Delhi: 1,759 patients died of corona in November so far, Delhi’s death rate is higher than country

Jaishankar tweeted, “Interacted with members of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi.” He said, “To come forward to work with the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi to deal with the challenges related to Kovid-19. For (I) praised him (Indian community). He assured them of accountability of the government on matters related to normalization after Kovid-19. ” Also Read – How will Corona vaccine be supplied in India? Health Minister said Modi government’s plan

In the UAE, 1,63,000 people have been infected due to Corona virus and 563 people have died. Prior to the visit of the Foreign Minister, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that more than 3 million Indians live in the UAE. According to the website of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the community of about 30.4 lakh Indian expatriates is the largest expatriate community in the United Arab Emirates and constitutes 30 percent of the country’s total population.

Jaishankar discussed improving strategic cooperation between India and the UAE after the Kovid-19 pandemic with Shahzade Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi during a visit to the Gulf country. The two leaders also discussed important regional and international issues.

(input language)