Jaishankar stated in Rajya Sabha, ‘It isn’t applicable to occupy Afghanistan the use of pressure’

New Delhi: Responding to questions from participants within the Rajya Sabha, Exterior Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stated on Thursday that talks in Afghanistan must result in a political agreement and the war-torn nation can't be taken over by means of use of pressure. Responding to a supplementary query requested by means of Swapan Dasgupta on China chatting with the Taliban, Jaishankar stated, there can't be an army answer, there can't be an acquisition by way of pressure in Afghanistan. We can paintings with the world group to be sure that negotiations for a political agreement are taken severely and that we will be able to by no means settle for an end result this is determined by means of pressure. He stated that there's a robust synergy between India and america of The usa in this factor.

The minister stated that he had detailed discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the factor of Afghanistan. Jaishankar had tweeted on Wednesday, "Had an intensive and fruitful dialogue with Blinken as of late. This shall be helpful in charting the following steps in our bilateral partnership. There was once a robust convergence of perspectives on a number of regional considerations. Now we have agreed to paintings in combination on multilateral and international problems.

Allow us to tell that Exterior Affairs Minister Jaishankar and his American counterpart Antony Blinken began intensive talks on more than a few subjects on Wednesday. The schedule of the talks integrated the impulsively converting safety state of affairs in Afghanistan, expanding participation within the Indo-Pacific area, cooperation in efforts to care for Kovid-19, amongst different subjects.

Forward of the talks with Jaishankar, Blinken met Nationwide Safety Consultant (NSA) Ajit Doval and mentioned the safety scenario in Afghanistan, together with bilateral and regional problems between the 2 international locations. Blinken additionally held conferences with civil society representatives. After the assembly, Blinken stated on Twitter that america and India proportion a dedication to democratic values.

