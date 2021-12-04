Jak and Daxter turn 20, and Naughty Dog celebrates it by recovering a teaser from 2001

These two characters have become an icon on PS2, although their adventures reached other platforms.

Although it seems incredible, they have passed 20 years since the launch of the first Jak and Daxter, one of the adventures that not only marked a good part of the players of PS2, but also gave birth to two well-known characters in the world of video games. Now, to celebrate this date, Naughty Dog looks back and recovers a teaser from 2001 promoting the first installment.

In addition, from the developer studio they want to pay tribute to the franchise properly, and for that reason they publish on the PlayStation website some impressions both from developers and members of Insomniac or Remedy, among others. After all, the game explored the concept of open world before said genre spread to what we know today.

“The most important thing I learned was the challenge of designing an open world game! without using load times! We made it clear from the beginning that we would design a world and not levels as we were used to since Crash, “explains Evan Wells, co-president of Naughty Dog. This intention led her to the extreme of thinking that if the player could see something in the distance, It could also be reached by walking, flying or by boat.

Jak and Daxter began their adventures with Jak and Daxter: Legacy of the Precursors and continued it with Jak 2 and Jak 3. We were able to relive these adventures with the trilogy published for PS Vita And, although fans have not given up in their efforts to remake the first game, Naughty Dog has already clarified that it does not intend to leave the franchise, which leaves the door open to un futuro Yak 4.

