Jake Choi Cast in ‘American Housewife’ (TV News Roundup)

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, Jake Choi has joined the forged of ABC comedy “American Housewife,” and HBO Max unveiled the official trailer for “My Present: A Christmas Particular from Carrie Underwood.”

CASTING

Jake Choi has joined the forged of ABC sitcom “American Housewife,” Selection has discovered completely. He’ll play J.D., a current divorcee and aspiring father who turns into quick pals with Katie (Katy Mixon) and Tami (Holly Robinson Peete). Choi started filming this week and can first seem in the sequence subsequent yr. The actor not too long ago appeared in the romantic drama “The Solar is Additionally a Star,” comedy sequence “Single Dad and mom” and Netflix sequence “Eastsiders.” His earlier TV credit additionally embody “Broad Metropolis,” “Gotham” and “Troublesome Folks.” Past the display, Choi is outspoken about LGBTQIA+ points, having obtained a Human Rights Marketing campaign Visibility Award final yr. The winter finale of “American Housewife” airs Dec. 2 at 8:30 p.m., with a return set for Jan. 13.

DATES

Bravo’s “The Actual Housewives of Dallas” will return for Season 5 Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. Returning for the season are housewives Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham and Stephanie Hollman, joined by new housewife and doctor Tiffany Moon, who’s a frontline employee amid the pandemic. Jennifer Davis Lengthy, a pal of the housewives, can even seem all through the season. The season will see the housewives rekindle relationships, study from previous errors and steadiness their lives with their careers, all whereas navigating drama in the group and amongst their households.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix unveiled a trailer for its new cooking competitors present “Finest Leftovers Ever!” The eight-episode sequence, debuting Dec. 30, will function cooks competing in meals makeovers by reimagining leftovers into new creations. By turning tamales to gnocchi and Pad Thai to mac and cheese, the cooks will vie for the $10,000 prize. The sequence is hosted by Jackie Tohn and judges David So and Rosemary Shrager. Watch the trailer beneath.

HBO Max debuted the trailer for “My Present: A Christmas Particular from Carrie Underwood,” premiering Dec. 3. The particular options the nation singer-songwriter performing a mix of conventional vacation songs and unique music from her first full-length Christmas album “My Present,” launched in late September. Becoming a member of her on stage is her band, in addition to a reside orchestra and choir carried out by Underwood’s longtime pal, Emmy-winning musical director Rickey Minor. John Legend will duet with Underwood on “Hallelujah,” an unique music he co-wrote with Toby Gad that seems in “My Present.” The particular can even provide a behind-the-scenes have a look at Underwood’s recording of “Little Drummer Boy” together with her son Isaiah. Watch the trailer beneath.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Nielsen Holdings has named Jamie Moldafsky as chief advertising and marketing and communications officer. The 30-year advertising and marketing veteran will run the built-in international operate for Nielsen International Media, reshaping the corporate’s model and product presence. Previous to becoming a member of Nielsen, Moldafsky was the chief advertising and marketing officer at Wells Fargo Financial institution, the place she oversaw advertising and marketing, together with international model technique and administration, product advertising and marketing, media, analysis and analytics, conferences, occasions and sponsorships and fame.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Natalie Portman and Russell Dickerson will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay,” whereas Nick Kroll, Lily Collins and Matt Berninger will likely be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Stephen Curry is tonight’s visitor on “The Day by day Present With Trevor Noah.”