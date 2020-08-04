Jake Gyllenhaal Signs First-Look Deal With New Republic

Jake Gyllenhaal and his 9 Tales manufacturing firm signed a first-look characteristic movie manufacturing take care of New Republic Photos, the corporate headed by Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer.

Gyllenhaal has beforehand collaborated with Oliver on “Everest” and Fischer on David Fincher’s “Zodiac.”

Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker launched 9 Tales in 2015 and have teamed on “Stronger,” “Wildlife” and the upcoming “The Satan All of the Time,” launching on Netflix on Sept. 16. 9 Tales will premiere Reinaldo Marcus Inexperienced’s “Good Joe Bell,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton, on the Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition. 9 Tales has made a deal at Netflix for the Ubisoft online game adaptation “The Division,” starring Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain.

“Riva and I are thrilled to be in enterprise with New Republic,” stated Gyllenhaal. “Having labored with each Brad and Brian earlier than, I’ve seen their deep respect for the craft of filmmaking first hand, and have lengthy admired their eager and considerate enterprise sense. They’re a uncommon breed of producer and we couldn’t be extra excited to have them as companions as we start this new chapter for 9 Tales collectively.”

It’s the second first-look deal signed by New Republic in latest weeks following Cate Blanchett’s new settlement for her Soiled Movies firm. Oliver acquired an Oscar nomination in 2011 for “Black Swan” and shaped New Republic in 2017. The corporate backed “1917” and “Rocketman” final yr.

Carlos Goodman of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher negotiated the deal on behalf of 9 Tales.