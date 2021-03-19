Jake Gyllenhaal to Play War Hero in Sam Hargrave’s ‘Fight Management’

MGM is in negotiations to purchase “Fight Management,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Sam Hargrave (“Extraction”).

Hargrave and Shelby Malone will function affiliate producers alongside govt producers Gyllenhaal and Ryan Cassells.

The Hideaway Leisure president Matthew Rhodes, CEO Jonathan Grey and VP Kristy Grisham will produce and co-finance the venture. Rhodes, who previously led Daring Movies, labored with Gyllenhaal on 2014’s “Nightcrawler.”

“Fight Management” relies on the New York Instances bestseller “Alone at Daybreak,” a real story about American struggle veteran John Chapman (to be performed by Gyllenhaal), written by Dan Schilling and Lori Chapman Longfritz. Michael Russell Gunn (“Billions”) penned the screenplay. Ron West of Thruline Leisure may even produce. West introduced the manuscript of the guide to Hideaway Leisure earlier than the guide was printed, and Hideaway optioned the property amid a heated bidding struggle.

The movie will observe the story of Chapman, an Air Drive Fight Management Technician (CCT) who died in battle in the course of the War in Afghanistan. There have been no eyewitnesses to his actions and the top-secret world surrounding covert navy operations. Air Drive Captain Cora Alexander was tasked with the practically unattainable job of investigating what occurred to Chapman and proving that he was a worthy recipient of a Medal of Honor. In uncovering the reality and revealing Chapman’s sacrifice, she embarks on her personal journey towards self-forgiveness and private redemption. Chapman was awarded a Medal of Honor in 2018, changing into the primary CCT in U.S. historical past to obtain the navy’s highest accolade.

Writer Schilling was a CCT, like Chapman, and can function a navy advisor on the movie. Producers are nonetheless trying to find an actor to play the feminine co-lead Alexander.

Endeavor Content material dealt with the sale to MGM, with lawyer Christian Simonds of Reed Smith negotiating on behalf of Hideaway. Hargrave and Gyllenhaal are represented by WME and lawyer Carlos Goodman.

Deadline first reported the information.