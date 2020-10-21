Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in HBO Limited Series ‘The Son’

HBO has greenlit a restricted collection adaptation of the Jo Nesbø novel “The Son” with Jake Gyllenhaal connected to star and govt produce, Selection has realized.

“The Son” is described as a story of vengeance set amid Oslo’s brutal hierarchy of corruption. Gyllenhaal will govt produce beneath his 9 Tales Productions banner together with Riva Marker. Lenore Zion will function author, govt producer, and co-showrunner. As well as, Denis Villeneuve is connected to direct and govt produce.

“Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure will govt produce and function co-showrunners by way of Kilter Movies with Athena Wickham of Kilter additionally govt producing. Daring Movies’ David Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, Michel Litvak, and Svetlana Metkina additionally function govt producers with Nesbø and Niclas Salomonsson. 9 Tales Productions, Kilter Movies, and Daring Movies will produce in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv.

“Jonah and Lisa are a formidable artistic drive and we’re excited to collaborate with them once more, alongside the sensible Lenore, to adapt Jo Nesbø’s novel,” stated Francesca Orsi, govt vp of HBO Programming. “Denis is a grasp at weaving visually beautiful and distinctive narratives, Jake is a gifted actor and producer whose work typically traverses provocative and compelling terrain, and naturally, he and Denis have collaborated brilliantly in the previous. We’re past excited to see how this powerhouse crew tackles this distinctive work.”

In accordance to a person with data of the state of affairs, “The Son” was the primary guide that 9 Tales optioned beneath their take care of Daring Movies in 2016, with Marker having introduced the guide to Gyllenhaal on the advice of Sylvie Rabineau. Gyllenhaal then gave the guide to Villeneuve, who shortly signed on to the mission. They initially meant to make it as a movie however finally determined to adapt it as a collection as a substitute. Marker then approached Kilter Movies, who signed on to produce.

This marks the second HBO mission to which Gyllenhaal has connected himself. It was introduced final yr that he’ll star in and govt produce “Lake Success” at HBO, which relies on the Gary Shteyngart novel of the identical identify. That mission stays in growth. “The Son” will mark the primary common tv function of Gyllenhaal’s profession, although he beforehand appeared on reveals like “Inside Amy Schumer” and the Netflix particular “John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch.” He is likely one of the most celebrated movie actors of his technology, having earned an Oscar nomination for greatest supporting actor for “Brokeback Mountain” and Golden Globe nominations for the movies “Nightcrawler” and “Love & Different Medicine.” He’s additionally recognized for his roles in movies comparable to “Donnie Darko,” “Prisoners,” and “Zodiac.”

He and Marker based 9 Tales in 2015. Their upcoming slate consists of the English language adaptation of the Danish movie “The Responsible” and “The Division” at Netflix in addition to lately produced tasks like “The Satan All of the Time,” “Good Joe Bell,” and “Relic.”

Gyllenhaal is repped by WME and Goodman Genow.

Villeneuve and Gyllenhaal beforehand collaborated on the critically-acclaimed 2013 options “Prisoners” and “Enemy.” Villeneuve was later nominated for the Oscar for greatest director in 2017 for “Arrival.” His different credit embody “Blade Runner 2049” and the upcoming “Dune” movie reboot. He’s additionally connected to direct the pilot of the upcoming HBO Max collection “Dune: The Sisterhood.”

He’s repped by CAA and the Claude Girard Company.

As well as to their work on “Westworld,” Nolan and Pleasure are presently producing a number of tasks at Amazon beneath their wealthy general take care of the streamer. That features a collection based mostly on the hit online game “Fallout” in addition to a collection based mostly on the William Gibson novel “The Peripheral.” Additionally they nonetheless have a number of tasks in the works at HBO, together with a collection adaptation of the Michael Crichton novel “Sphere.”

Zion’s previous credit embody reveals like “Billions,” “Ray Donovan.” She additionally created the upcoming Netflix collection “Model New Cherry,” based mostly on the novel by Todd Grimson.

She is repped by legal professional Lev Ginsberg. Nesbø is represented by WME, The Salomonsson Company, and Keith Fleer