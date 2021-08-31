Jake Paul Calls Himself ‘retired Boxer’ In Cryptic Tweet

Lower than 24 hours clear of beat former UFC champion Tyron Woodley within the ring, YouTuber-turned-boxing sensation Jake Paul, the self-proclaimed “new face of the preventing sport”, is now …… retired?

Might be. In all probability. Most definitely now not?



until you consider this cryptic tweet he despatched early Monday night:

Up to date standing: retired boxer — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

In order that’s it. Is the birthday celebration over after 4 fights towards non-boxers? If this is the case, Paul has made such a lot of of his haters beg him to go away more than happy. However the level is, this turns out all too acquainted to us.

In April 2016, Conor McGregor pulled the similar transfer. To bear in mind? “I’ve made up our minds to retire younger. Thank you for the cheese, Catch you later,’ he tweeted with out rationalization. After all, that became out to not be true, and 4 months later he had an epic rematch with Nate Diaz, which McGregor gained.

McGregor “made up our minds to forestall preventing” in June 2020, too — or so he tweeted. However once more, now not true, and he used to be again within the cage seven months later and used to be knocked out through Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

The purpose of the ones McGregor tweets being retired used to be to purpose a stir and construct much more intrigue round his title. We guess Jake Paul does the similar right here.

However good day, if we’re mistaken, it used to be a laugh whilst it lasted. Have fun, haters!

