Jake Paul compared himself to Bivol and challenged Canelo Álvarez again

Jake Paul challenged Canelo Álvarez again and compared himself to Bivol (Photos: Getty Images)

Since Saul Canelo Álvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in the race for the belt WITH in the 175 pounds, different criticisms have surrounded the man from Guadalajara because he showed a weakness that was little known and lost the unbeaten record against the Russian fighter. Thus, Jake Paul The Tapatio challenged again to a contest above the ring.

The North American boxer does not lose patience to measure himself against the Canelo Álvarezso he dared to compare himself with Buffalo and insist that he has the necessary skills to fight the Mexican and even defeat him. Recently in an interview for the podcast talkSPORT the youtuber raised his hand to be the Jalisco’s next rival.

Jake Paul explained that, after what was seen in the ring when Bivol defeated Saul Alvarez, he would have a chance to beat him just like the light heavyweight champion did. He stressed that a fight against the man from Guadalajara would be “the biggest” in world boxing, so he insisted on his goal of facing the Canelo. This is how the American boxer explained it:

Jake Paul considered that he can beat Canelo (Photo: Kim Klement/ USA TODAY Sports)

“I still believe that the fight between Canelo and I would be one of the greatest in boxing and I know I can beat him”

And it is that within his comment, the 25-year-old boxer assured that he could imitate the style of the WBA champion in the light heavyweights, a situation that would benefit him in the ring. Although he considered that comment could be taken as a joke among the boxing analysts and the rest of the public, Jake Paul insisted that he has the same skills as the Russian, so was compared with Bivol.

The American closed his comment with the statement that Bivol’s style did not sit well with the Canelo:

“People can laugh at that, but Dmitry Bivol showed that you can beat Canelo and I have the style, range, speed and power similar to Bivol. As for style, it would not be a good night for Canelo”.

Bivol defeated Canelo in defense for the WBA belt (Photo: Joe Camporeale/ USA TODAY Sports)

It should be noted that it would not be the first time that the YouTuber also publicly challenges the Mexican champion to an official fight, even shortly after Bivol snatched Álvarez’s unbeaten recordthe influencer made a series of publications on social networks to challenge the Canelo.

But on the various occasions when Jake Paul has requested his duel with the man from Guadalajarathe Canelo He has refused and downplayed his requests because he came to consider that Paul is not a professional boxer and could be in danger if you have a fight with him Canelo, Well, he considered that he does not have the necessary preparation he needs to be his rival.

Despite the rejections that Jake Paul has received, the American assured that, for the time being, he is not the greatest boxer but he can prepare for it. During his participation in the sports program First Takeof the chain ESPNPaul was questioned about his intentions to fight the unified 168-pound champion.

Jake Paul has challenged Canelo Álvarez on different occasions (Photo: Instagram/@jakepaul)

Although he denied that he could be a better boxer than the Mexican, he stated that: “I’m bigger, I’m faster and I’m more athletic than Canelo. Can I box better? Probably not, but give me three years. It will be a great fight.”

Boxing analysts have not yet forgotten what happened on May 7, 2022 when Saúl lost to Bivol by decision of the judges; therefore, his next rival took the time to talk about the second loss of Canelo Álvarez.

Triple G confessed that, despite the fact that it was one of the most relevant fights of the Mexican, he accepted that did not see the fight live, so he only watched the recap of the fight. In a recent interview with the portal BoxingSceneGolovkin confessed that he did not care about the fight for the WBA belt and chose to find out the result in the sports summaries because he assured that Canelo it’s not on their radar.

