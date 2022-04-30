Jake Paul defended Canelo Álvarez with surprising attack on Kamaru Usman

Jake Paul and Canelo Álvarez have previously clashed on social networks (Photo: [email protected]/@canelo)

In recent days, social networks have starred in a media fight with two names as protagonists: Kamaru Usman y Canelo Álvarez. The first, Nigerian champion of the UFC in the welterweight, and the second, undisputed champion of the super middleweight in boxing.

The reason is Usman’s express desire to get into a ring, or if possible, into a mixed martial arts cage, to measure himself against Saúl and in this way “face the two best in their sport”, according to his words; however, this combination has not been well received by the leadership of boxing and neither by Saúl.

The Mexican multi-champion has been in charge of discrediting this type of exhibition in the past and has even already mentioned that Kamaru’s only wish is to obtain the famous payday in United Stateswhich refers to the juicy “payday” that any fighter gets, especially when a media figure like Canelo Álvarez.

Unexpectedly, these words were backed up by Jake Paulthe 25-year-old boxer who has only been in professional boxing for two years and who has already confronted Álvarez on social networks.

Jake Paul has been a professional boxer for just over two years (Photo: Kim Klement/Reuters)

The Problem Childwho is the influencer’s brother Aaron Paulgot into the discussion on his account Twitter and quoted the Nigerian Usman, with the aim of recriminating him for boxing is not in declineas I had written.

To conclude his argument, Jake scoffed at Kamaru’s insistence on fighting Alvarez.

“Kamaru Usman: ‘boxing is dying’. Also Kamaru Usman: ‘Please, Canelo fight me for a day’s pay’” the American wrote, in an evident tone of ridicule towards the mixed martial arts fighter, who had previously lashed out at boxing.

Jake Paul defended Canelo Álvarez with a surprising attack on Kamaru Usman (Photo: Twitter/jakepaul)

This response came after an intense exchange of tweets between Kamaru and Stephen Espinoza, president of the promoter Showtime Sportswho criticized the fight selection system in boxing.

“Our fans know what the best (sport) is because ‘The best fight the best,’ they don’t run and hide and they fight nobody with those plastic belts and they call themselves “super champions”. Keep quiet next time and if you need lessons on how to save that dying sportlet me know I have Dana (UFC president) on speed dial,” he wrote.

All this drama occurred after the own Canelo Álvarez told the athlete of African origin that the only thing he is looking for is his “payday”, also through the same social network.

Canelo Álvarez affirmed that Kamaru Usman wants “payday” (Photo: Twitter/@Canelo)

“Are you calling me right? You want payday, right? Then you know where, but sit down, it’s not your turn yet, I have a legacy to make”, replied the Mexican before Usman’s challenge.

This angry discussion, in which all kinds of personalities have participated, began after a mixed martial arts promoter criticized Saúl Álvarez for his latest rivalswho “have no followers on Instagram”, for which the Mexican boxer himself laughed.

“Who the fuck is this?”Saúl wrote along with a couple of laughing emoticons, so his reaction immediately went viral and provoked ridicule from his followers, who also did not agree with the words of Ali Abdelaziz.

