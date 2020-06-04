Jake Paul Faces Criminal Charges After Arizona Mall Looting Incident – Variety

Jake Paul, a high-profile YouTube creator and digital influencer, was charged by police in Scottsdale, Ariz., with prison trespassing and illegal meeting after he was recognized amongst a crowd of looters at an area mall Sunday.

“In our continued investigation it was confirmed that Jake Paul was in attendance & remained inside after an illegal meeting was declared & has been charged with Criminal Trespass & Illegal Meeting,” the Scottsdale Police Division mentioned in a tweet Thursday from its official account. Each fees are misdemeanors.

In response, Paul mentioned in a tweet Thursday, “gimme my fees and let’s put the main target again on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.”

On Sunday, Paul posted movies to his Instagram Story displaying him protesting outdoors the Trend Sq. mall in Scottsdale and law enforcement officials who threw tear gasoline in his route. He captioned the video “america is in ruins” and “what can we do,” then posted a photograph of his face saying “I’m tear gassed my eyes bleeding.” Subsequent movies posted on Twitter from the scene confirmed Paul watching others injury the surface of a P.F. Chang’s restaurant.

Paul posted an announcement on his Twitter account Sunday, insisting that he and his group have been solely documenting the scene and they didn’t take part in looting or vandalism.

“For context, we spent the day doing our half to peaceable protest probably the most horrific injustices our nation has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the occasions and brutality that have been unfolding in Arizona,” Paul wrote within the publish. “We have been gassed and compelled to maintain shifting on foot. We filmed every thing we noticed in an effort to share our expertise and convey extra consideration to the anger felt in each neighborhood we traveled via; we have been strictly documenting, not partaking.”

Jake Paul rose to fame on Twitter’s now-defunct Vine, and at the moment has 20 million subscribers on YouTube, greater than 13.2 million followers on Instagram, and three.eight million Twitter followers. He’s the youthful brother of Logan Paul, who can also be an actor and digital influencer.

The YouTube bio for Jake Paul reads partially, “The squad ‘Staff 10’ & I are at all times making comedy vids, appearing, doing motion sports activities, & occurring loopy adventures.”