Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley Are living Effects And Research

CLEVELAND — YouTube sensation and boxer Jake Paul is again within the ring to tackle former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a card leading match at Cleveland’s Rocket Loan FieldHouse on Sunday (Showtime PPV, 8 p.m. ET.)

Paul (3-0, 3 KOs), 24, of Cleveland, has taken boxing through typhoon with spectacular KO wins over fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, former NBA megastar Nate Robinson and previous Bellator MMA champion Ben Askren.



“Tyron stated he trains like he’s combating Mike Tyson,” Paul stated all the way through a media coaching consultation on Wednesday. “Floyd Mayweather is coaching him and you’ll be able to inform he’s in form. He’s were given the six-pack again. He appears to be like just right. He doesn’t fiddle. That is his largest combat ever, and the entire MMA neighborhood is reckoning on him to constitute them and to get the W. Sadly, that’s no longer going to occur. And if I beat him, there aren’t any excuses, as a result of he was once educated through Floyd Mayweather.”

Woodley, 39, of Ferguson, Missouri, who’s making his boxing debut, gained the UFC name towards Robbie Lawler at UFC 201 in 2016. He defended the name 4 occasions, however then misplaced his closing 4 fights.

“That is simply nice amusing. I haven’t had a good time in a very long time, to be actual,” Woodley stated. “I liked this coaching camp. It was once considered one of my most enjoyable ever. I haven’t any downside with Jake Paul. The one downside is that he signed the contract. He is attempting his perfect to play the mind video games. A person. Me don’t play video games for kids.’

Within the co-main match, Amanda Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KOs), 32, of Brooklyn, New York, defends her WBC and WBO featherweight titles towards Yamileth Mercado (18-2, 5 KOs), 23, of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Keep right here for reside undercard effects and research.

Struggle in growth: Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, 10 rounds, for Serrano’s WBC and WBO Featherweight titles

Effects:

Daniel Dubois overwhelms Joe Cusumano in first around TKO

Heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois, left, overpowered Joe Cusumano in a primary around TKO victory. Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Photos

Daniel Dubois is formally again on a successful streak. The British heavyweight prospect knocked out Joe Cusumano 3 times early on his approach to a TKO win at 2:10 of the primary around.

Punch stats bump dubois Cusumano Overall landed 21 5 Overall thrown 46 18 in line with cent 46% 28% Jabs landed 2 0 Jabs thrown 14 2 in line with cent 14% 0% Energy landed 19 5 Power thrown 32 16 in line with cent 59% 31% — Courtesy of CompuBox

“The largest is but to return,” Dubois stated in his post-fight interview.

Dubois knocked Cusumano towards the ropes with a large mixture to make him fall the primary time. Cusumano was once in a position to get better, however Dubois landed an uppercut, then snuck in a proper hand to drop Cusumano once more. At the 0.33 fall, Dubois merely flew into the ropes, sending the visibly injured Cusumano again to the canvas.

Dubois (17-1, 16 KOs) has gained two in a row after falling to Joe Joyce for the primary time in his occupation by way of KO closing November. The 23-year-old fighter from London defeated Bogdan Dinu through second-round knockout in June. This was once Dubois’ debut in america. Cusumano (19-4), a 33-year-old Virginia local, had gained 4 of his closing 5 fights.

Montana Love Quits Ivan Baranchyk, Stays Unbeaten

Montana Love, left, defeated Ivan Baranchyk through TKO after around 7. Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Photos

Montana Love took an enormous win for the fanatics of his place of birth. With the group rocking out after every combo and “USA!” is raining. chants, Love was once victorious over Ivan Baranchyk by way of TKO (nook forestall) at 3:00 of the 7th around.

Love had all of the momentum as much as that time after a relatively even begin to the event, however the 7th around will be the tipping level. Love shot off with a devastating left hand as Baranchyk got here in past due within the 7th and dropped Baranchyk. Even though Baranchyk was once in a position to reply to the referee’s 10 counts when the clock ran out on around 7, Baranchyk’s nook stepped in and started peeling the tape from Baranchyk’s gloves, calling for an finish to the combat.

“It’s a dream come true,” Love stated in his post-fight interview.

When he got here in, ESPN had Baranchyk ranked No. 8 on the planet amongst junior welterweight warring parties. This was once the largest win of Love’s occupation.

Montana Love a Beast — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 30, 2021

Baranchyk in point of fact shouldn’t be combating. His combat with Zepeda must had been his closing. It’s time ! — Andre SOG Ward (@andreward) August 30, 2021

Love, a southpaw, in point of fact began to take over within the fourth around and used that kick left from atypical angles to harm Baranchyk. Love combined that with a slick, one-two combo far and wide.

Baranchyk gave chase early and steadily and had his moments with large mixtures, together with a large flurry on the finish of the 0.33 around. However Love first wobbled Baranchyk on the bell to finish the 0.33 when the referee got here in to split them – and that will have been the tide.

Then Love referred to as out Josh Taylor, the undisputed junior welterweight champion.

“Brace me, guy,” Love stated. “Strap me up the f—.”

Love (16-0-1) has gained 5 in a row after a tie with Kenneth Sims Jr. in July 2018. That is the 26-year-old Cleveland local’s moment win in a row.

Baranchyk (20-3), the 28-year-old all-action from Russia who in the past held the IBF junior light-weight international name, has misplaced 3 of his previous 4.

Tommy Fury overtakes Anthony Taylor, calls out Jake Paul

Tommy Fury, proper, ruled Anthony Taylor en path to a unanimous choice win. Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Photos

It wasn’t the type of superstar-making efficiency many sought after from Tommy Fury. However he were given the task finished.

Punch stats bump Fury Taylor Overall landed 73 29 Overall thrown 179 113 in line with cent 41% 26% Jabs landed 15 3 Jabs thrown 53 29 in line with cent 28% 10% Energy landed 58 26 Power thrown 126 84 in line with cent 46% 31% — Courtesy of CompuBox

Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, defeated MMA fighter Anthony Taylor by way of unanimous choice (40-36, 40-36, 40-36) at the Paul-Woodley undercard. The bout was once gotten smaller for 4 rounds at 180 kilos.

The a lot shorter Taylor, who has handiest fought 135 kilos in MMA, gave up an enormous merit in dimension. Fury, a star in the United Kingdom, courtesy of each his circle of relatives and his look at the fact display “Love Island”, was once featured in this card as a conceivable subsequent combat for Paul. It’s unclear how a relatively mediocre efficiency will impact the possibilities of this kind of combat.

Taylor, who got here in with just one skilled boxing event, is a coaching spouse of Paul’s, so the match-up was once made to look how Fury would carry out towards anyone who is aware of Paul smartly.

“Let’s get began, Jake Paul,” Fury stated in his post-fight interview.

Fury was once obviously successful each and every lap, however Taylor attempted to make a rut with numerous clinching and getting below the a lot larger Fury. Taylor landed some overhand rights and left hooks, however Fury was once a lot busier, touchdown much more combos and tough photographs. To Taylor’s credit score, he was once by no means in point of fact harm.

Fury (7-0), who’s handiest 22 years outdated, has now gained two consecutive choices after 4 consecutive knockouts.

Taylor (0-2), 32, fights from Los Angeles, holds a 7-5 MMA file and has competed in Bellator. Antonio McKee, the MMA veteran and father/trainer of Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee, sat in Taylor’s nook.

Charles Conwell dominates, stops Juan Carlos Rubio

Charles Conwell, proper, defeated Juan Carlos Rubio through a third-round stoppage. Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Photos

Charles Conwell defeated Juan Carlos Rubio by way of TKO within the 0.33 around. After a forged however somewhat uneventful first lap, Conwell completely let free within the 0.33. He punched Rubio to the frame, then hit him with two consecutive left uppercuts to stagger him.

Conwell struck with a blank proper hand that shook Rubio additional, and whilst Rubio stayed on his toes, Conwell chewed him up totally and not using a signal of development. That induced the referee to interfere and forestall the combat, giving Conwell a TKO win at 2:49 into the 0.33 around.

Conwell (16-0, 12 KOs), a most sensible prospect combating out of Cleveland, was once a 2016 Olympian in boxing. That is the 23-year-old’s 5th win in his closing six fights.

Rubio (18-1), a 23-year-old Mexican local, had completed his earlier two fights and made his 0.33 look in america.

Conwell is understood for a sad incident involving Patrick Day, some other boxing prospect. who died in 2019 after a loss to Conwell.

