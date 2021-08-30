Jake Paul Vs. Tyron Woodley Odds: Having a bet Strains Nonetheless Far off

Jake Paul in go back for Tyron Woodley is sort of upon us – and the chances are favorable for the YouTuber became boxer.

The 2 combatants will face each and every different on Sunday in an eight-round boxing fit at Cleveland’s Rocket Loan Fieldhouse, with the development being streamed on Showtime pay-per-view.



Consistent with Tipico Sportsbook as of seven:30 p.m. ET, Paul sits as a favourite, lately at -210. That implies a $210 wager on Paul would pay $100 if he received.

On the different finish of the road, Woodley is an underdog at +150. That implies for each and every $100 wagered on Woodley, a gambler will internet $150 if he wins.

Paul, 24, is lately 3-0 within the boxing with 3 knockouts towards YouTuber Ali Enson Gib, former NBA superstar Nate Robinson and previous multi-promotion MMA champion Ben Askren.

For Woodley, 39, the fit towards Paul marks his skilled boxing debut. It’s his first martial arts fit since he retired from the UFC previous this yr.

Further boxing fits scheduled all over the pay-per-view tournament come with Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, Montana Love vs. Ivan Baranchynk.

MMA junkie will function a reside weblog and effects for the development, which begins at 7 p.m. ET and gives real-time updates on all issues Paul vs. Woodley has to do.

Footage: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley weigh-in