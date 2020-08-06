Jake Paul’s Calabasas Home Raided by FBI, Guns Seized

Early on Wednesday morning, the FBI — together with a SWAT workforce — raided YouTuber Jake Paul’s mansion in Calabasas, Calif., below a federal search warrant as a part of an ongoing investigation into Paul.

“We perceive {that a} search warrant was executed at Jake’s Calabasas residence this morning whereas Jake was out-of-state. We’re nonetheless gathering data and can cooperate with the investigation,” Paul’s legal professional Richard A. Schonfeld confirmed to Selection.

The search affidavit continues to be sealed and particular data can’t be offered by the police right now, however in line with a video taken by ABC7, it seems that officers seized firearms from the YouTuber’s residence. The information of the raid was initially reported by TMZ.

The FBI additionally confirmed the raid in a press release to The Los Angeles Occasions.

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in reference to an ongoing investigation,” officers mentioned. “The affidavit in assist of the search warrant has been sealed by a decide and I’m, subsequently, prohibited from commenting as to the character of the investigation. No arrests are deliberate.”

This isn’t the primary time that Paul has had a brush with the legislation, although, as officers in Scottsdale, Ariz., had beforehand charged Paul with legal trespassing and illegal meeting. The costs had been associated to an incident of looting at a neighborhood mall on Could 30 within the midst of the George Floyd protests. Paul denied the allegations and took to Twitter to clarify the incident.

“We filmed every part we noticed in an effort to share our expertise and produce extra consideration to the anger felt in each neighborhood we traveled by means of; we had been strictly documenting, not participating,” Paul wrote. “I don’t condone violence, looting, or breaking the legislation; nonetheless, I perceive the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed, and whereas it’s not the reply, it’s vital that individuals see it and collectively work out methods to transfer ahead in a wholesome means.”

A couple of weeks in the past, Paul was additionally criticized by Mayor Alicia Weintraub for internet hosting a celebration with dozens of associates who weren’t sporting masks or social distancing in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.