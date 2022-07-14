Jake Paul’s message to Chávez Jr. to agree to a fight

Jake Paul wants to continue making history in boxing and on social media (Photo: Gettyimages)

The american youtuber and boxer, Jake Paul, returned to haunt Mexican boxing. He previously showed interest in facing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and even challenged Saul Canelo Álvarez.

Paul insisted on the issue of agreeing to a fight with Chávez Jr.; however, personal situations for him made the possibility far away, so he dedicated time to other fights that project his career in world boxing to success.

Despite the fact that he has not been able to agree on the meeting with the son of the great mexican champion, the idea is still valid and will have the patience wait for Chavez Jr. During a press event, Jake Paul spent a few minutes answering questions from the press, and one of them was about his confrontation with Chávez Carrasco. In interview with Fight Hub TV assured that He will challenge Julio as soon as he recovers.

Because the firstborn of the great mexican champion relapsed into the issue of his addictionsthe American confessed that is aware of the situation that Chávez González’s son experiences, for which he showed respect for the adversity he is facing. Despite months ago he called him “crazy” and made different provocative comments against him, this time it was the opposite, since he wished him a speedy recovery and did not declare anything against him.

Chávez Jr.’s last fight was against David Zegarra (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavezjr)

The 25-year-old boxer lamented the personal battle that Julio is experiencing, as well as the family of the Mexican boxer, so he dedicated a message of encouragement and motivation to him. He asked that as soon as he recovers and resumes his sports career, Jake Paul be his first rival in the ring and thus achieve the goal that was set for months.

Paul confessed the emotion that the fight against Chavez Jr.so he wanted the meeting to happen soon in order to close that chapter in his career and give way to different rivals.

“I wish him the best in his recovery and all that, but as soon as he’s better, I’d love for that fight to happen.”

Jake Paul will wait for Chavez Jr. to have a fight when he gets out of rehab (Photo: Kim Klement/ USA TODAY Sports)

Without detailing more about the condition in which it is found julito, He talked about what it would mean to fight a former Mexican champion. Jake Paul argued that he feels capable of defeating Juniorwhich would mean a big step in his professional training in the box.

Recognized the legacy of Julio César Chávez Junior in Mexican boxing and the occasion in which he obtained a champion title from the World Boxing Council (CMB), so, if he manages to defeat him, he stated that it would be the best for his career.

“I think it’s a great fight and I know I can beat him, and it would be great if it was against a former world champion, it would be a step forward and another achievement in my career.”

Since March 2022, Julio César Chávez Jr. entered a rehabilitation clinic (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavezjr)

It should be noted that it is not the first time that he has affirmed that he can beat the former WBC middleweight champion, since at the beginning of 2022 he assured that he was in a position to defeat him and that with it he would “shut up the critics”because as soon as he showed interest in fighting Chávez Jr., different sports analysts considered that it was not a viable option.

“I really like the fight against Julio Cesar Chavez because it would shut up the critics. He was a world champion and I think I can beat him”, were the words of Jake Paul for the podcast Boxing with Chris Mannix.

Since March 2022 Julio César Chávez Jr. entered a rehabilitation clinic. His dad, he caesar of boxingwas in charge of making the news known on social networks, since then little has been known about what will happen to the sports career of julito or if he will return to the ring.

