Jake Szymanski Boards Forrest Fenn Buried Treasure Movie for Studio 8 – Variety

Studio 8 has employed Jake Szymanski to direct an motion comedy based mostly on journalist Hudson Morgan’s misadventures in quest of buried treasure within the Rocky Mountains.

In 2010, Forrest Fenn, an artwork supplier in New Mexico, introduced he had buried a cache of gold and jewels within the Rocky Mountains — setting off a treasure hunt that attracted hundreds. Final month, Fenn introduced {that a} man who wished to stay nameless had found the chest.

Morgan, a journalist turned comedy author, will write the screenplay roughly based mostly on his personal expertise during which a gaggle of millennials set out after the treasure after their finest buddy disappears. That led to shouting matches, pure hazards, shut calls with grizzlies, leaving the group with new appreciation for life, friendship and bear spray.

Studio 8’s Jeff Robinov, Man Danella and John Graham will produce the movie. The challenge is described as “The Goonies” meets “The Hangover.”

“Morgan’s private quest for Forrest Fenn’s treasure is an already weird story match for the massive display screen,” stated Danella. “We’ve at all times been enormous followers of Jake’s work, and after listening to of Hud’s tales of his treasure hunt misadventures, knew there was one thing particular to be made by this collaboration.”

Szymanski’s credit embrace “Mike and Dave Want Wedding ceremony Dates” and “The Bundle.” He’s made a number of shorts for Humorous or Die and for “Saturday Night time Stay.”

Studio 8 produced Matthew McConaughey’s “White Boy Rick” and Ben Affleck’s upcoming detective thriller “Hypnotic.”

Szymanski is repped by UTA and Mosaic. Morgan is repped by three Arts and Hansen Jacobsen Teller.