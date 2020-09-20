Jake Wood “excited to see what new horizons are around the nook” after EastEnders

Actor Jake Wood says he’s excited to see what’s around the nook”, however has additionally thanked his EastEnders producers for leaving the door open for his character Max Branning’s potential return to Albert Sq..

It was introduced final week that Wood, 48, could be leaving EastEnders.

In an Instagram put up in the present day, he mirrored on Max’s all-action historical past on the BBC One cleaning soap.

Wood wrote: “After 15 years I will probably be leaving Eastenders at the finish of this 12 months. I’ve cherished taking part in Max Branning who amongst different issues in that point has had four marriages, 10 affairs, four youngsters (2 dying from falling from the roof of The Queen Vic), been buried alive, watched undesirable DVDs at Xmas and maybe most traumatising of all…shared a sizzling tub with Ian Beale. I’ve made some really nice associates while on the present and I’ll miss everybody there. I’m grateful they’ve left the door open for Max and I’m excited to see what new horizons are around the nook. Thanks to everybody who has despatched me messages this week, I admire the love and help”

Adam Woodyatt, who performs Ian Beale in EastEnders, was fast to reply: “Certainly the spotlight of your profession was sharing that “not so” sizzling tub with me.”

EastEnders’ government producer Jon Sen promised Wood could be leaving the cleaning soap in conventional fashion – with a bang.

Sen mentioned: “Jake is a really great actor and EastEnders have been extraordinarily fortunate to have him for therefore lengthy. Now we have a giant storyline for Max that begins in the coming weeks and we are all very excited to see that play out.”

Max Branning arrived in EastEnders in June 2006, trying to find his son, Bradley (Charlie Clements). The powerful businessman as an alternative discovered his estranged father, Jim (John Bardon), and in the ensuing argument pinned his pa up in opposition to the wall, just for Bradley to stroll in on the fracas.

He entered with a combat and it’s unlikely he’ll be leaving quietly.

