Jake Wood reveals “sudden” new storyline for Max when EastEnders returns

Extra hints about what to anticipate when EastEnders returns this autumn have been dropped by Jake Wood, with a tantalising teaser a few surprising new storyline for Max Branning that may stun viewers. And also you thought you’d seen all of it with naughty Max.

Talking forward of his look on EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq. airing on Monday third August, alongside on-screen sibling Scott Maslen (Jack Branning), Wood revealed he has been very busy because the BBC cleaning soap resumed filming in June, and his character has been thrown straight into an explosive plot.

“Max has bought himself embroiled in a really disagreeable scenario when we come again,” says the actor, who joined EastEnders in 2006. “It’s one thing fully completely different for him, it’s very shocking and sudden.

“It has been actually busy for me however it’s nice stuff, they’re good scripts and true to kind. I’d say it’s positively Max Branning doing what Max Branning does! The viewers will likely be happy to see him again and getting as much as his previous shenanigans…”

When EastEnders started a transmission break in June enforced by the UK pandemic lockdown that halted manufacturing, Max’s doomed romance with Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) was lifeless within the water, ex-wife Rainie Branning (Tanya Franks) was taking part in soiled to divorce him and dissolve their marriage of comfort so she might tie the knot with Stuart Freeway (Ricky Champ), and he’d even been pushed to ask previous enemy Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) for monetary assist.

The cleaning soap returns in September and can skip ahead in time over the summer season to rejoin the Albert Sq. locals as they emerge from lockdown.

We all know Ruby has positively moved on with Martin Fowler (James Bye) by that time, and his estranged spouse Stacey Fowler can be anticipated to be again as actress Lacey Turner returns from her maternity go away.

Might Max and Stacey’s explosive spark be reignited now she and Martin are formally historical past? Their romance has been a supply of drama since they first connected in 2006, when teenager Stace cheated on boyfriend Bradley Branning together with his dad.

The year-long affair culminated in one in all EastEnders’ most well-known Christmas episodes when it was uncovered in 2007, with the episode being repeated on Tuesday 4th August after Wood’s Secrets and techniques From the Sq. particular.

“Folks took to these characters and that scenario,” displays Wood. “Even watching it now, the way in which the affair was revealed with a DVD, it was very uncomfortable. You actually really feel such as you’re within the room struggling the embarrassment and awkwardness.

“EastEnders’ Christmas episodes are a part of British life, to be a part of it’s a privilege and I look again on these episodes with nice fondness.”

