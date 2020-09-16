Jake Wood to quit EastEnders after 15 years as Max Branning

EastEnders have confirmed Jake Wood can be leaving the BBC cleaning soap and his position of Max Branning within the close to future.

The actor has been on the cleaning soap for 15 years and has been on the centre of among the largest and most explosive storylines of current occasions.

An EastEnders insider confirmed the information to RadioTimes.com, revealing: “Typically in cleaning soap land massive characters have to depart. Bosses are staying tight lipped about what they’ve deliberate for Max however contemplating he has performed a serious half within the present for over fifteen years they’re clearly planning one thing massive and he is not going to be departing Walford quietly. Everybody can be unhappy to see Jake go as he’s not solely an important individual to have on set however he’s additionally a improbable actor.”

RadioTimes.com understands Max can have an exit storyline befitting of his character when Jake’s contract comes to an finish.

Talking about his departure, Jake stated: “I’ve had 15 great years at EastEnders and have made some actually nice pals. I’ll in fact miss everybody there however I’m grateful they’ve left the door open for Max and I’m excited to see what the following chapter holds.”

Jon Sen, Govt Producer, added: “Jake is a very great actor and EastEnders have been extraordinarily fortunate to have him for thus lengthy. We now have an enormous storyline for Max that begins within the coming weeks and we’re all very excited to see that play out.”

Most famously, Max was concerned in a sordid affair storyline with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Their harmful liaisons have been uncovered within the 2007 Christmas Day episode.

