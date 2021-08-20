Jalen Hurts Misses The Thursday-evening Recreation Of Eagles Vs. Patriots With Non-COVID Illness

In spite of taking part in pre-match warm-ups, eagles quarterback Jalen hurts used to be barred from Philadelphia’s preseason recreation towards the patriots with a non-COVID illness, the crew has introduced. Painful absence ruined what used to be meant to be his first recreation with rookie receiver DeVonta Smith, who used to be evaded remaining Thursday’s defeat to the Steelers with a knee harm.

“We needed to play him for a chain or two. He wasn’t feeling smartly when he went into the locker room, so we saved him out,” mentioned Eagles trainer Nick Sirianni.



Now that Hurts is out, backup quarterback Joe Flacco were given the beginning towards the visiting Patriots. On the other hand, a nasty click on at the Eagles’ 3rd play gave the Patriots the primary rating on a 5-yard run via New England operating again Damien Harris.

Hurts, a second-round select within the 2020 draft, went 3-for-7 for 54 yards in remaining week’s 24-16 loss to Pittsburgh. In spite of some early struggles, Hurts had a a hit time out all through a contemporary scrimmage towards the Patriots’ protection. It used to be additionally the primary time Hurts used to be in a position to speak to Cam Newton in particular person. Newton tries to stick forward of rookie quarterback Mac Jones at the intensity map of the patriots.

“I’ve been involved with him too – simply from an older athlete, he’s obviously a mythical participant, the issues he’s accomplished in school and in pageant,” hurts mentioned from Newton, by way of Tim McManus of ESPN. “I’ve observed him develop up so much. With the ability to communicate to him, have a courting with him and meet him in particular person for the primary time, it used to be wonderful.”

Expectancies in Philadelphia are prime for Hurts, who hopes to lend a hand the Eagles get well after the franchise gained simply 4 video games in 2020.

“He’s by no means glad,” Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen just lately mentioned about Hurts, by way of the Washington Submit. “That’s what makes him excellent. He desires to be nice. … He’s emerging in the precise path and we’re enthusiastic about his development.”