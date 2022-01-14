Jallikattu: 80 injured in Jallikattu in Madurai, youngster killed in bull assault

Jallikattu, Madurai: An 18-year-old spectator was once killed via a raging bull in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Friday throughout the Avaniyapuram Jallikoottu. Round 80 other people together with competition and bull house owners have been injured on this in style sport of bull keep an eye on at the day of Pongal. On the similar time, in keeping with Information NNI, in keeping with a well being legitimate, a complete of 80 have been injured and a youngster died within the Jallikattu festival in Avaniapuram space of ​​Madurai, Tamil Nadu, previous nowadays a few of the injured have been 38 bull tamers, 24 bull house owners and 18 spectators. Are incorporated.Additionally Learn – Video: Will Yezdi be capable to rule the hearts of minor once more; First Impact

Police mentioned that the bull slashed the chest of Madurai youngster Balamurugan with its horn. He was once taken to Rajaji Medical institution the place he was once declared introduced lifeless via the docs.

This conventional at some point sport ended at 5:10 pm and Karthik of Avanipuram got here first after controlling 24 bullocks. Karthik mentioned, I want I may just keep an eye on a couple of extra bulls to go 1 / 4 of 100. Karthik took the trophy because the winner of this season and gained the automobile. Closing 12 months, Karthik held 16 bullocks.

Murugan gained the second one prize via controlling 19 bullocks and Bharat Kumar gained the 3rd prize via controlling 11 bullocks. No longer handiest people however animals additionally gained prizes. The bull of Devasagayam of Manapparai was once given the name of the most productive bull as a result of no person may just keep an eye on it. Right here in Ananiyapuram, about 641 bulls had come on this festival.