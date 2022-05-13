Jamaggedon 2022 ends, the largest game jam created by ESNE

We went to this event to meet the winners and the projects they have created.

The ESNE university school has concluded the Jamaggedon 2022a tremendous game jam that has taken place during the days 1, 2 and 3 of Apriland to which more than 30 video game projects created by ESNE students, external creators and, lending a hand to the new generations, young people from 14 to 17 years old who want to try the emotion of participating in a jam have been presented.

With more than 10 years of history, ESNE is a solid pool of industry professionalsESNE, with its more than ten years of history, is a solid pool of industry professionals who are already thriving in game and software development studios and platforms of all kinds. However, all of them went through the official Degree in Design and development of video games and virtual environments and, of course, they have tested the tension, emotion and satisfaction of the jams. In case you can’t find it, we have to tell you that it is a development contest that lasts a short time, from a few days to a few hours. In addition, a specific theme is usually marked that presents limits or restrictions to the creators. There is everything, and the own Jamaggedon 2022 It has been a reflection of this, because of opening up to all kinds of projects.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

First it has counted on the already classic Game JamOn, which was open to the public, whether they were entire teams, couples or individuals. This modality implied that the development could only be carried out during the three days of the entire event and, beware, it had to focus on one genre: the arcade. The winner of this category was Trip to Kebadus-37, created solo by Íker Díaz, a kind of shoot ’em up with acid techno that leaves no one indifferent. The second winner was Traffic Jam, by Jose Antonio Reyes, who single-handedly put together a nightmare —with all our love we say it— of a traffic management game, in his own words, “based on the M30”.

One of the categories was to create an arcade game in just three daysThe second category focused on Long Term Gamesand here they could only participate ESNE students, both undergraduate and training cycles, and the projects presented were the final degree projects they have been working on throughout this course. Here the theme and the limitations were already broader, as expected. In this field the winners were the members of SadPug, the creative team of Teezio and the Fifth Sun, a beautiful beat ’em up with soulslike (and Aztec) inspiration; that is to say, a game with all the difficulties ahead, but very solid! In second place was G!RO, from Negone, a couple of developers who put together a tremendously addictive arcade centered on the premise of attacking to dodge.

the third category, Jamcraft Jr., focused on the creation of experiences created with Minecraft, and sought that the participants design (with the educational version of the Mojang game) their ideal university. The two winners, Mario Hernán and Paula Yustas (first and second place), created two universities with a setting and architectural concepts that make videogames be believed as a solid teaching tool.

Minecraft has been one of the protagonists in the eventBy last, ESNE proposed an additional category that would cover all the projects presented both in the JamOn and in the Long Term, and that has made three very special projects stand out. The first is the honorable mention, Strait’s Pirate, which stands out for its simple but effective gameplay. Jordiea99’s game proposes us to escape with our speedboat from the police with excellent control… and addictive.

Then we have the audience award, which went to the team at Bloodmask, a group of developers with a passion for horror games. Live encourages us to explore a mansion while streaming everything on Twitch, solving puzzles, and being chased by a rather nasty possession. Finally, everyone was hooked on Aki Maku and his brilliant platform puzzle game approach centered on the use of a little stick or torch that seems to have a life of its own (something very difficult to balance). GranJ and Gerard Nadal’s game was conceived between WoW raids, between pizzas and… “cokes”, and the result is excellent: very stimulating, attractive to look at and, in short, worth playing. We look forward to more levels!

Soak up the Spanish independent scene with an event like the Jamaggedon 2022 It is one of the best ways to remember that creativity and know-how are part of our identity, and that it is something worth supporting, whether it comes in the form of grants or purely media attention. Next year we hope to be so actively involved again with ESNE and its pool of future video game and software professionals.

More about: ESNE and Jamaggedon 2022.