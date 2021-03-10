Jameela Jamil and More React to Piers Morgan’s Meghan Markle Comments

Piers Morgan’s impromptu departure from “Good Morning Britain” after his controversial feedback about Megan Markle sparked Twitter reactions from leisure and media figures, marked by a basic sentiment of “good riddance.”

Morgan stop shortly after British media regulator Ofcom launched an investigation into his feedback about Markle on Monday’s telecast. He mentioned he didn’t imagine Markle’s psychological well being struggles, which she revealed throughout her and Prince Harry’s CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey. She mentioned the royal establishment didn’t give her help when she requested for assist on account of suicidal ideas and excessive stress stemming from life within the monarchy.

ITV confirmed in an announcement on Tuesday night that it accepted Morgan’s choice to depart “Good Morning Britain.”

British actress Jameela Jamil, who has lengthy been a psychological well being advocate, wrote on Twitter about her personal expertise of verbal abuse by Morgan. “I nearly killed myself a 12 months in the past due to Piers Morgan’s marketing campaign of lies and hatred towards me final February. I’m glad I’m nonetheless alive as we speak for a lot of causes.”

TW: suicide I nearly killed myself a 12 months in the past due to Piers Morgan’s relentless marketing campaign of lies and hatred towards me final February. I’m glad I’m nonetheless alive as we speak for a lot of causes. However watching him depart GMB as we speak is correct up there and has me feeling: pic.twitter.com/reygXIMhP9 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 9, 2021

Whereas many had been completely happy to say farewell to the controversial host, others, like Sharon Osbourne, got here to Morgan’s protection. “Folks neglect that you just’re paid to your opinion and that you just’re simply talking your reality,” she wrote on Twitter.

. @piersmorgan I’m with you. I stand by you. Folks neglect that you just’re paid to your opinion and that you just’re simply talking your reality. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

Morgan has lengthy been recognized for his controversial opinions, which have cemented him as some of the well-known media personalities. He’s a frequent opponent of “cancel tradition” within the media, inflicting a variety of folks to level out the irony of his abrupt exit. George Takei took notice, tweeting, “Piers Morgan has apparently cancelled himself.”

Piers Morgan apparently has canceled himself. Cancel tradition! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 9, 2021

See extra reactions to Morgan’s exit from “Good Morning Britain” under.

The very best a part of the Piers Morgan self-destructive meltdown is that the co-host who referred to as him out on stay TV was calm, methodical and considerate whereas additionally being fully savage. It was a masterclass on how to take down a bully. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 9, 2021

Even when the one factor the Oprah interview accomplishes is Piers Morgan quitting his present, that may nonetheless be a win. — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan’s pronouns are was/had been — Jodie Harsh (@jodieharsh) March 9, 2021

The Piers Morgan factor is like when that raggedy senator yelled “You Lie!” at Obama. It’s racism shocked that it could’t get away with disrespect. That’s all it’s. They wouldn’t do it to Kate. They didn’t do it to Trump. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) March 9, 2021

I really feel compelled to share that P*ers Morgan quote tweeted me to critique my help for Meghan inside THREE MINUTES of my posting. It’s a disturbing, misogynistic obsession that’s acquainted to too many people. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 9, 2021

there is a particular place in hell for abusers who decide and select when to swap up their reality to one thing cheap so it at all times leaves you feeling gaslit and psychological. So acidic. Piers is one slimy arsehole. God I hate him. Bye — dodie (@doddleoddle) March 9, 2021

An incredible day for everyone besides @piersmorgan ✨ — Lauren Makk (@laurenmakk) March 9, 2021