General News

Jameela Jamil and More React to Piers Morgan’s Meghan Markle Comments

March 10, 2021
4 Min Read

Piers Morgan’s impromptu departure from “Good Morning Britain” after his controversial feedback about Megan Markle sparked Twitter reactions from leisure and media figures, marked by a basic sentiment of “good riddance.”

Morgan stop shortly after British media regulator Ofcom launched an investigation into his feedback about Markle on Monday’s telecast. He mentioned he didn’t imagine Markle’s psychological well being struggles, which she revealed throughout her and Prince Harry’s CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey. She mentioned the royal establishment didn’t give her help when she requested for assist on account of suicidal ideas and excessive stress stemming from life within the monarchy.

ITV confirmed in an announcement on Tuesday night that it accepted Morgan’s choice to depart “Good Morning Britain.”

British actress Jameela Jamil, who has lengthy been a psychological well being advocate, wrote on Twitter about her personal expertise of verbal abuse by Morgan. “I nearly killed myself a 12 months in the past due to Piers Morgan’s marketing campaign of lies and hatred towards me final February. I’m glad I’m nonetheless alive as we speak for a lot of causes.”

Whereas many had been completely happy to say farewell to the controversial host, others, like Sharon Osbourne, got here to Morgan’s protection. “Folks neglect that you just’re paid to your opinion and that you just’re simply talking your reality,” she wrote on Twitter.

 

Morgan has lengthy been recognized for his controversial opinions, which have cemented him as some of the well-known media personalities. He’s a frequent opponent of “cancel tradition” within the media, inflicting a variety of folks to level out the irony of his abrupt exit. George Takei took notice, tweeting, “Piers Morgan has apparently cancelled himself.”

See extra reactions to Morgan’s exit from “Good Morning Britain” under.

