James Blake Previews New Track, ‘Do You Ever’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“It’s an odd time to launch music,” James Blake says within the Cadillac Escalade advert beneath that features a preview of his new EP, “Earlier than,” which drops Wednesday. “I nonetheless wish to give folks music — I nonetheless wish to have that launch myself,” he continues. “I demo all of my new stuff within the automotive, and there’s nothing extra satisfying than making one thing, whether or not for myself or another person, after which leaping within the automotive and listening to it.”

He then does simply that, premiering his new EP, “Earlier than” for a specific group of followers in Cadillac Escalades geared up with a state-of-the-art AKG Studio Reference, whereas they have been (unknowingly) being chauffeured to a non-public, socially distanced present in a hangar, the place Blake carried out the EP for them at a grand piano on a round stage surrounded by spotlights — his first public performances since his solo tour late final yr.

You can hear a preview of one of many songs, “Do You Ever,” within the video beneath.

Regardless of the intimate, voice-and-piano setting for the live performance, the EP, referred to as “Earlier than,” is definitely a throwback to Blake’s London clubbing days and the angular digital dance music he created and DJ’ed earlier in his profession. The songs function pulsating loops and beats and sooner tempos than his most up-to-date album, “Assume Kind.”

Blake stated concerning the Cadillac spot, “As a musician I’m fortunate to have the ability to do what I like and produce folks music nevertheless I can, so discovering a inventive method to carry my new EP to followers with Cadillac made me joyful, particularly contemplating the present circumstances. With dwell music on pause, not solely did it really feel unbelievable to be again on stage once more, nevertheless it offered a few of my followers with a correctly distinctive music expertise. Everybody wins.”

An achieved singer, songwriter and pianist, Blake made his identify early this decade with a sequence of experimental, electronic-based songs that solely hinted at his background, which is a mixture of Laurel Canyon folks singers like Joni Mitchell and Neil Younger, crossed with ‘60s R&B and his classical piano coaching. He started fusing the 2 disciplines along with his self-titled debut album and particularly the 2013 music “Retrograde,” each of which scored him his first Grammy nomination, for Greatest New Artist. His music has advanced over the course of 4 albums — three of which have reached the highest 10 within the U.Okay. — the newest of which, “Assume Kind,” scored a 2020 Grammy nod for Greatest Different Album.

But in recent times his profile has develop into arguably greater attributable to a sequence of seemingly unlikely hip-hop and R&B collaborations, together with tracks with Travis Scott, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Vince Staples, Frank Ocean, Andre 3000 — and never least, “King’s Lifeless,” a tag -team with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar and Future from the “Black Panther” soundtrack that received a Grammy final yr.

Throughout a wide-ranging interview with Selection late final yr, Blake spoke at size concerning the new materials he’s been engaged on, and a stellar new music he premiered on the solo tour referred to as “Say What You Will” — which isn’t on the EP and presumably will probably be included on his subsequent album, every time that arrives.