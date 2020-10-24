James Bond Film ‘No Time to Die’ Might Sell to Netflix, Apple

Apple, Netflix and different streaming providers explored the potential for buying “No Time to Die,” the upcoming James Bond film that was initially slated to debut final April. The movie’s launch has been postponed a number of occasions, with the Daniel Craig automobile transferring again to November earlier than being pushed into 2021 because the variety of coronavirus instances exploded.

MGM, the studio behind the movie, reportedly misplaced between $30 million to $50 million due to the delays, insiders stated. Bloomberg first reported the discussions, which have been the subject du jour in Hollywood this week. Different studios, equivalent to Paramount and Sony, have raked in tens of tens of millions by promoting motion pictures like “Greyhound,” “Coming 2 America” and “With out Regret” to streaming providers whereas the exhibition sector continues to battle through the pandemic.

“We don’t touch upon rumors. The movie will not be on the market. The movie’s launch has been postponed till April 2021 so as to protect the theatrical expertise for moviegoers,” an MGM spokesperson instructed Selection.

Nevertheless, a number of insiders at rival studios and firms stated {that a} doable Bond sale was explored overtly, and imagine that MGM was a minimum of open to the potential for unloading their crown jewel for a princely sum. The studio was stated to be searching for a deal of roughly $600 million — a price ticket that was deemed too wealthy for 2 of the free-spending streaming providers. A sale of this magnitude can be led completely by Kevin Ulrich, the chairman and CEO of MGM’s majority proprietor Anchorage Capital Group, insiders stated.

It’s unclear if producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who management the rights to the sequence by way of their firm Eon, would have to log off on the deal. Common Footage, which has overseas distribution rights to “No Time to Die,” would have to be made entire in any doable sale and reimbursed for any bills the studio incurred. That the events concerned would discover a streaming sale is notable, provided that the movie was the primary tentpole to transfer launch dates earlier than coronavirus was upgraded to a world pandemic — making it an early indicator that even the long-lasting spy and women man wouldn’t save us from the viral occasion.

Transferring “No Time to Die” to a streaming service poses some logistical challenges. The movie prices greater than $250 million to produce and has lined up a number of promotional partnerships to assist defray these prices — together with Land Rover, Omega watches and Heineken. These firms might have been anticipating the movie to hit theaters and may not be thrilled with a streaming-only bow. “Coming 2 America’s” sale to Amazon, for example, was contingent on ensuring that its promotional companions, McDonald’s and Crown Royal, have been on board with the change in plans.