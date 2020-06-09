James Bond icon Britt Ekland says new 007 twist “ruins the fantasy”

Britt Ekland, who performed Mary Goodnight reverse Roger Moore in The Man with the Golden Gun, appeared on Good Morning Britain to debate the new rumours James Bond can have a daughter in the upcoming No Time to Die.

It appears the former ‘Bond lady’ isn’t a fan of the thought, which emerged from an obvious leak final week, and would quite the suave spy remained extra of a “fantasy”.

Reportedly leaked name sheets, obtained by MI6-HQ, closely trace that Bond (Daniel Craig) and his associate Dr Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) can have welcomed a daughter collectively in the five-year interval between the occasions of Spectre and the new film.

“I believe that Bond ought to in all probability be slightly bit extra untouchable,” Swedish actress Ekland mentioned when questioned about the idea of Bond as a father. “He’s a fantasy.

“The Bond man, each huge do I am going to, everybody desires to be Bond.”

When pressed on whether or not writing Bond’s daughter into No Time to Die “ruined” the fantasy, Ekland replied: “It suppose so. I, personally, suppose so.

“However Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson, producers], they know higher than me,” she laughed.

Ekland went on to say she believes the subsequent Bond, who will change Craig when he steps down from the position after No Time to Die, ought to “flip again time” and be a “conventional” 007, “an old style bachelor”.

No Time to Die will probably be launched in UK cinemas 12th November. If you happen to’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV information.