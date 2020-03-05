James Bond Star Daniel Craig Can’t Stop Hurting SNL Cast Members In Promo For Hosting Gig

Go away a Remark
Daniel Craig is stepping away from 007 to host Saturday Evening Reside on March 7, however he isn’t leaving James Bond solely behind in a brand new promo for his internet hosting gig. Despite the fact that the subsequent movie within the Bond franchise was simply pushed again to a fall premiere, Craig is making a spring return to SNL, and the SNL solid members are paying the worth. Apparently, the James Bond actor cannot cease breaking out the James Bond strikes!
Put together to see some SNL solid members in ache on this promo for Daniel Craig’s March 7 internet hosting gig and test it out:
Observe to self if ever round Daniel Craig: even when he affords to do foolish accents and simply have enjoyable, do not supply your arm, do not be part of him in an elevator, do not be afraid to name-drop Lorne Michaels to get out of James Bond-esque torture, and do not appear like Beck Bennett. Aidy Bryant and Chris Redd appeared to study their lesson about approaching Craig, however Bennett went again for extra. R.I.P. Beck Bennett’s arm and sternum!
In all seriousness, Daniel Craig’s want to maneuver on from the James Bond franchise (and what he thinks of Bond himself) did not cease him from exhibiting off his 007 abilities for a mini sketch hyping his Saturday Evening Reside internet hosting gig. Kudos to Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, and Chris Redd for stepping as much as play Craig’s SNL victims for this promo.
The sound results actually promote Beck Bennett’s faux damaged arm and Chris Redd’s torture place, whereas Aidy Bryant’s “damage” appeared essentially the most minor. That mentioned, her scream of pretend ache and shock was the most effective of the the three to me.
Throw in Daniel Craig’s lighthearted feedback to the digicam contrasted together with his “assaults” and the peaceable music, and I feel it is secure to say March 7’s broadcast needs to be an particularly enjoyable episode of Saturday Evening Reside, with musical visitor The Weeknd.
The subsequent James Bond film, referred to as No Time To Die and boasting a surprisingly long term time, now will not launch for a number of extra months because of the coronavirus outbreak, so this could possibly be the closest factor Bond followers get to contemporary 007 materials starring Daniel Craig for some time.
After all, Daniel Craig’s March 7 SNL gig was timed to advertise No Time To Die‘s unique April premiere date, and the movie is now scheduled for November. Whereas that is unlucky for followers who’ve been on the sides of their seats ready for the film, possibly it means Craig might return to host SNL once more nearer to the November launch!
Daniel Craig did truly host SNL as soon as already, so why not convey him again for a 3rd time? Check out one among his Bond sketches from his 2012 internet hosting gig:
Daniel Craig might not just like the time period “Bond woman,” however his participation within the “Bond Women” sketch is unquestionably price some laughs! Will his March 7 episode as host characteristic extra Bond sketches? That is fairly probably contemplating the way it was initially timed to advertise No Time To Die, though the movie being pushed again might lead to some jokes concerning the delay. Craig additionally starred in one other large movie lately, so possibly some Knives Out spoof materials will hit the airwaves as properly.
Discover out when Daniel Craig hosts his second episode of Saturday Evening Reside on March 7 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. For some further viewing choices now and within the not-too-distant future, try our 2020 winter and spring premiere schedule.
