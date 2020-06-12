James Bond twist in No Time to Die is a bad thought, say RadioTimes.com readers

James Bond followers have made it clear they’re not comfortable about a rumoured twist in upcoming movie No Time to Die.

Paperwork allegedly leaked from the film’s manufacturing recommend that a 5-year-old lady performs a key function in the plot, and with No Time to Die confirmed as happening 5 years after the earlier movie Spectre, followers suspect that this lady Mathilde may very well be James Bond’s daughter with Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux).

Former Bond lady Britt Ekland has already spoken out in opposition to the game-changing twist, saying it “ruins the fantasy” of the 007 character, and it appears followers agree…

In a RadioTimes.com ballot, an awesome majority of 74 per cent mentioned they thought it was a mistake to make Bond a household man.

Simply 26 per cent of readers thought the shock growth was a good transfer and an attention-grabbing new avenue for Daniel Craig to discover in his ultimate display screen outing as Ian Fleming’s spy.

No Time to Die is presently set for launch in UK cinemas on 12th November. The movie – directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga – was initially scheduled to come out in April of this yr, however was postponed worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie’s official synopsis reads: “Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself scorching on the path of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a harmful new know-how.”

Naomie Harris, who will reprise her function as Moneypenny, lately promised that the movie would include a variety of stunning moments for Bond followers.

“[No Time to Die has] large, large surprises that even had me like, ‘Oh, wow!’ So I believe we’re going to actually shock individuals,” she advised GQ in an interview.

Alongside returning solid Craig, Harris and Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Invoice Tanner) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) will all be reprising their roles for the brand new movie, alongside new solid additions together with Rami Malek because the villain Safin and Lashana Lynch as Nomi.

