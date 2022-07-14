James Bond’s Aston Martin Returns to Rocket League with a Special Collaboration

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of 007, a new car and various extras are put up for sale.

If you remember correctly, Rocket League had already had a couple of collaborations with James Bond and the 007 saga in the past. In July 2021 the Aston Martin DB5 arrived, while in October of the same year it was incorporated into the game of Psyonix the Aston Martin Valhalla. Now, in mid-2022, there is yet another.

It is available until July 19The company has announced through the official website that, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the saga of the legendary British spy, the Aston Martin DBS of 007, in addition to other thematic content. The vehicle can be unlocked for 1,100 store credits with a pack that includes the engine sound, wheels, a decal, and a player banner.

If you want to get hold of it, you shouldn’t get too confused, since it will only be available for one week, specifically from the 13th to the 19th of July. In addition, the James Bond theme can be purchased for 300 credits to equip it as an anthem, and the vehicles mentioned at the beginning will be available again with two bundles for 1,100 credits.

It is far from the first collaboration of Rocket League with famous licenses. We’ve seen several Batmobiles in the game, and even Formula 1 has agreed to be a part of Psyonix’s game with a F1 Fan Pass which runs throughout the year and gives access to different single-seaters in the competition.

