James Cameron re-releases “Avatar” in theaters, now in HD and 4K

James Cameron’s film returns to the cinema in an HD version and in 4K. (20th Century Studios)

Before it hits theaters in December Avatar: the way of water, James Cameron has decided that the first part of this franchise, released in 2009, return to the big screen, now with better sound and image quality.

For it, 20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for the film and a poster to warm up engines for all those fans who want to go see this feature film in theaters from September 22 in Latin Americaan event that will be for a limited time, since it will only be available for a few weeks.

The 2009 film is the highest-grossing film of all time with $2.847 million. (20th Century Studios)

In the new preview some of the most iconic scenes of the famous film are shown, but now with an improved version in 4K for fans to remember what the world of Pandora and enjoy it like never before, with High Dynamic Range (HDR).

Written and directed by Cameron, Avatar is starred by Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Stephen Lang like the colonel Miles Quaritch, Michelle Rodriguez as Trudy Chacon y Sigourney Weaver as the Dra. Grace Augustine.

The saga stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña. (20th Century Studios)

The film is set in the year 2154 and focuses on the story of Jake Sully (Worthington), a paraplegic ex-military war veteran, who takes the place of his dead twin brother for a project in which he must infiltrate an alien species to better understand them and ensure the recovery of a very important mineral for Earth companies.

This man finds a precious freedom in the process and recognizes that the beliefs of the Na’vi they are much more natural and balanced than those of human minds, which are usually more violent. James Cameron wrote an eighty-page first screenplay about Avatar in 1994, and according to his own words, he did it in just two weeks.

“Avatar” re-releases ahead of the release of its sequel, “The Way of Water.” (20th Century Studios)

The film was produced by Cameron y Jon Landau and nominated for nine Academy Awardsincluding best picture and best director. The feature film won three Oscar: Photography, production design y visual effects.

The strategy of taking it back to the cinema is an idea that the filmmaker had been planning since 2017, and it is just now, a few months after the premiere the path of the waterthat the creator of Terminator does its job. In addition, the rerun can cause Avatar have a big head start as the highest-grossing movie of all time, which it has gotten in theaters so far 2,847 million dollars and that follows her very closely Avengers: Endgame con 2,797 million.

In addition to “El camino del agua”, James Cameron lists three more films from this universe. (20th Century Studios)

Prior to the announcement of this revival, Disney had already withdrawn Avatar of its streaming platform, perhaps as a maneuver for the public to go to theaters to see this story. For now, the film is only available for digital rental on services such as Apple TV+ o Prime Video.

In addition to the anticipated Avatar: the way of wateron December 16, 2022, Cameron y Disney They have confirmed the launch of three more deliveries: Avatar 3, whose premiere is planned for December 20, 2024, while Avatar 4 y Avatar 5 they are expected to hit theaters in December 2026 and 2028, respectively.

