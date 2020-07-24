James Cameron Responds To Avatar 2’s Latest Delay

Previous to the COVID-19, all the things was on observe to convey you the primary sequel in December of 2021. Sadly, as a result of affect that the pandemic has had out our schedule it’s now not potential for us to make that date. There isn’t any another upset about this delay than me. However I’m buoyed by the unimaginable performances of our forged and the extraordinary work that Weta Digital is doing bringing the world of Pandora and the characters of the movie to life.