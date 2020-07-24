James Cameron Responds To Avatar 2’s Latest Delay

Go away a Remark
The present well being disaster has not solely resulted in films that have been about to come back out being delayed, however films a methods into the long run needing to be pushed again too. For instance, earlier in the present day, it was introduced that Avatar 2, a blockbuster that’s already been shifted across the calendar quite a bit, has been pushed again one other yr from December 2021 to December 2022.
Now James Cameron, the director/architect of the Avatar franchise has responded to Avatar 2’s delay as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this yr, the spreading coronavirus required manufacturing to be shut down in New Zealand, however within the final month, filming began again up. Nonetheless, Cameron has revealed that the pandemic has prevented him and his workforce from recommencing a lot of the visible manufacturing work on levels in Los Angeles, which he described as being “simply as essential” to the Avatar films because the dwell motion work. The filmmaker continued:
Previous to the COVID-19, all the things was on observe to convey you the primary sequel in December of 2021. Sadly, as a result of affect that the pandemic has had out our schedule it’s now not potential for us to make that date. There isn’t any another upset about this delay than me. However I’m buoyed by the unimaginable performances of our forged and the extraordinary work that Weta Digital is doing bringing the world of Pandora and the characters of the movie to life.
James Cameron added in his assertion shared on the official Avatar Instagram web page that he’s “grateful for the assist” he and his workforce have been receiving from Disney Studios, in addition to grateful for the followers’ assist in any case these years. So whereas we now have to attend an additional yr for Avatar 2, Cameron guarantees that the tip end result “will ship.”
In fact, with Avatar 2 being pushed to December 16, 2022, which means the opposite three Avatar sequels have been delayed as properly. Because it stands now, Avatar 3 is now scheduled for December 20, 2024, adopted by Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026 and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028. Assuming these dates stick (and given this franchise’s observe file and these loopy instances we dwell in, that’s removed from assured), which means by the point the Avatar movie sequence concludes, it’ll have been almost 20 years for the reason that first film got here out and took the world by storm.
The announcement of Avatar 2’s newest delay was accompanied by loads of different Disney launch date modifications. This included Mulan, which had beforehand been scheduled for August 21, being faraway from the calendar, in addition to the subsequent three Star Wars films all being pushed again. Now the subsequent Disney-affiliated film scheduled to come back out in theaters this yr is Marvel Studios’ Black Widow in November, though which may find yourself transferring too.
Identical to in actual life, over a decade can have handed for the reason that occasions of Avatar when Avatar 2 begins, with Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri now having three kids. The sequel will see the household exploring different areas of Pandora when an previous risk resurfaces. Together with acquainted faces like Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder and Giovanni Ribisi returning (although in Weaver’s case, she’ll be taking part in a distinct character), the brand new forged members embody Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh and Vin Diesel.
Preserve checking again with CinemaBlend for extra updates on how Avatar 2 is coming alongside
