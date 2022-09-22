James Cameron talks Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and he only has good words for the Ubisoft game

The director of Aliens: The return is very enthusiastic about what they are doing from the French company.

The wait is almost over and this December millions of viewers around the world will once again line up to immerse themselves in the Avatar universe. After the overwhelming success at the box office that was the first film, James Cameron has everything ready to expand the saga with Avatar: The Way of Water, but he also has high hopes for the next triple-A video game by Ubisoft.

“We’re very excited about what Ubisoft is doing with their game authoring,” the director of Aliens: Return and Titanic told IGN. “I don’t tell them what to do: they know their world, their business and their market. we watch that they do not do anything that is not canonical As far as Na’vi culture and what the RDA is doing on Pandora and all that kind of stuff.”

In this way, from 20th Century and James Cameron’s team they are giving Ubisoft Massive ample creative freedom to develop their video game, maintaining a distant profile where they only ensure that there is nothing that clashes with the movies.

Its managers are 100% committed to creating a persistent and visitable world with a cadence of sequels, and for this, experiences such as this video game, or the World of Pandora in Florida, bet on having a prominent role. In fact, as we recently saw, there is also a mobile release that fans of this sci-fi IP should keep an eye on: Avatar: Reckoning.

What is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is presented as a first person action adventure developed by Massive Entertainment where players will discover a new standalone story, play as a na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a part never before Pandora’s view. The title was expected for this year, but was finally delayed to a date yet to be determined.

