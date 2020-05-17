James Cameron’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure Movie Is Not What You’d Probably Guess

It’s good that James Cameron has discovered a option to cross the time, since work on the Avatar sequels has been halted for weeks. Although there isn’t any official phrase as to after they may be capable to resume manufacturing, Avatar followers do have a glimmer of hope. The movies are being shot in New Zealand, which has made appreciable progress in containing the pandemic. Since different movie and tv initiatives have already began again up there, it’s cheap to imagine Avatar might comply with swimsuit within the not-too-distant future. That may minimize into James Cameron’s binge-watching time — however he’ll in all probability be glad to get again to work.