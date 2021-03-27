James Charles Will Not Host YouTube ‘Immediate Influencer’ Season 2

Magnificence vlogger James Charles is not going to be internet hosting a second season of YouTube’s “Immediate Influencer” actuality competitors present.

A YouTube rep confirmed that Charles gained’t be returning to the present however declined to supply a motive. Beforehand, the video platform had introduced that he can be internet hosting a second season.

“We will affirm Season 2 of the YouTube originals sequence ‘Immediate Influencer’ will take a brand new artistic route, together with a brand new host,” a YouTube spokesperson stated in a press release to Selection. “We thank James for a terrific first season, and look ahead to constructing on the present’s success by increasing the chance to showcase a range of creators throughout the YouTube platform in our upcoming season.”

YouTube’s choice comes a couple of month after a TikTok person who claimed to be 16 claimed he was being “groomed” by Charles. The accuser stated Charles, 21, despatched unsolicited nude images by way of Snapchat and that Charles urged him to ship nude selfies in return. In a (*2*)assertion, Charles stated, “The accusation that I’ve groomed this particular person is totally false.” In line with Charles, the person initially claimed he was 18; after he “admitted he was 16,” Charles minimize off all contact with the teenager. “After false allegations like this up to now, I might by no means knowingly have interaction with somebody underage and put my life on the road for just a few Snapchats,” Charles stated.

A second season of “Immediate Influencer” remains to be a go at YouTube. That can characteristic a brand new host and creators from a distinct class (not magnificence or make-up). The YouTube rep stated the brand new host and extra particulars for Season 2 will probably be introduced within the coming weeks.

“Immediate Influencer With James Charles” garnered over 53 million views in its first month alone after debuting in April 2020, and it gained the 2020 Streamy Awards trophy for present of the 12 months. The “Undertaking Runway”-style present picked one rising magnificence artist because the winner of a $50,000 money prize. Of the six contestants, the winner of “Immediate Influencer” was Ashley Sturdy, whose Instagram following has grown to greater than 740,000 for the reason that present.

The four-part sequence was produced by Brian Graden Media and featured movie star visitor judges Instagram magnificence influencer Norvina, Paris Hilton and Trixie Mattel.

James Charles gained widespread discover in 2016 as CoverGirl’s first male spokesperson. His YouTube channel presently has greater than 25 million subscribers and greater than 3.3 billion views so far.

In 2019, Charles was embroiled in an argument after magnificence vlogger Tati Westbrook accused him of betraying their friendship (by posting an endorsement of a vitamin complement that competed together with her personal firm’s merchandise) and making an attempt to “trick a straight man into pondering he’s homosexual.” Charles subsequently apologized to Westbrook (and his followers) and uploaded a prolonged video in regards to the state of affairs that went viral.