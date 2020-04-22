James Corden and Rebel Wilson poke fun at Cats during Oscars 2020

It goes with out saying that Cats wasn’t fairly the blockbuster hit many had been anticipating, and even the forged have been poking fun at it.

In the course of the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, James Corden and Rebel Wilson appeared on stage to finish some internet hosting duties, nevertheless it wasn’t with out one massive elephant within the room.

The pair walked out of their costumes from Cats, trying decidedly unimpressed, as they approached the microphone to disclose who received the Oscar for Visible Results.

Whereas the viewers in Los Angeles erupted with laughter, they stood inventory nonetheless, with their “paws” raised.

They stated: “As forged members of Cats, no one greater than us understands the significance of excellent visible results.”

Corden and Wilson acquired a rapturous spherical of applause earlier than they went on to learn out the nominees.

When the digicam returned to them, they performed with the microphone, as if it was a cat toy.

Ultimately, the Oscar went to 1917 however viewers couldn’t assist tweet concerning the hilarious second.

The saddest factor is? Rebel and James nonetheless look higher dressed as they’re now, than they did within the precise CATS film #Oscars pic.twitter.com/f176LAVpMM — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) February 10, 2020

Nonetheless higher than the cgi in Cats #oscars pic.twitter.com/QrXTSzIP1S — Journeyman Sports activities (@JourneymnSports) February 10, 2020